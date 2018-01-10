Long before Donald Trump was president of the United States, he was a real-estate mogul. So perhaps it’s fitting that, as president, he decided Friday to effectively cancel his long-anticipated visit to the United Kingdom over his displeasure with the location of the new U.S. embassy in London.

While observers like London’s Mayor Sadiq Khan—with whom the president incidentally has a long-running Twitter feud—have speculated that Trump’s decision to forego the London visit had more to do with fears of protest than the new embassy, his public cancelation is also consistent with the strained status of the U.K.-U.S. “special relationship” under Trump.

The president was expected to make his first official visit to London in early 2018 for the opening of the new American embassy, which had been moved from its previous location in Grosvenor Square in London’s Mayfair district to Nine Elms, just south of the River Thames. “I am not a big fan of the Obama administration having sold perhaps the best located and finest embassy in London for ‘peanuts,’ only to build a new one in an off location for 1.2 billion dollars,” Trump tweeted of the move, which in fact was initiated under the Bush administration, for both cost and security reasons, in 2008. “Bad deal. Wanted me to cut ribbon—NO!”

The tweet put the U.S. ambassador in the remarkable position of publicly defending the location of the American embassy against the American president. In an op-ed for the Evening Standard, Woody Johnson, a Trump appointee and long-time friend of the president’s, wrote: “I agree with President Trump that Grosvenor Square, in the heart of London, was a perfect location for our embassy.” But he highlighted the security considerations behind the move and added that the new location “is one of the most advanced embassies we have ever built.” He concluded with a paean to the special relationship: “President Trump has told me he views the U.K. as one of the closest friends and partners of the American people we serve. Our new embassy reflects not just America’s special history with the U.K. but the special future ahead of us as we advance the prosperity and security of both our nations.”

The topic of Trump’s visit has been fraught ever since it was first proposed by British Prime Minister Theresa May soon after his inauguration last year. Many Britons expressed vocal disappointment with the invitation, vowing to stage protests. Lawmakers also voiced concerns, with several pledging not to grant the president the opportunity to address the House of Commons, as many world leaders—including Barack Obama, Bill Clinton, and Ronald Reagan—have done in the past. A petition, which stipulated the president “should not be invited to make an official State Visit because it would cause embarrassment to Her Majesty the Queen,” gained more than 1.8 million signatures.