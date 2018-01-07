In the waning days of 2017, an Israeli minister announced a plan to make a historic mistake—and it had to do with the seemingly anodyne matter of rail infrastructure. Yisrael Katz, the transportation minister, proposed to name a high-speed rail station planned for the Old City of Jerusalem for Donald Trump. Katz said he wanted to name the proposed stop after Trump because of his “courageous and historic decision” to move the U.S. Embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem. Of course, Israel’s attachment to Jerusalem as its capital is understandable and profound. And much of Israeli public opinion supports Trump’s decision. But none of that means that it’s wise for the Israeli government to start lionizing Trump in the form of a permanent and public tribute. At an emotional level, the urge to honor the man who honored this attachment to Jerusalem seems entirely understandable. I have had a keen attachment to Israel since I made my first of many trips there, as a teenager. I see the recreation of the Jewish nation in its ancestral homeland as one of the great stories of the past century, and I am deeply committed to Israel’s onward development as a Jewish state with Jerusalem as its capital. But none of that means it is in Israel’s best interests for the United States to move its embassy to Jerusalem now, crippling U.S. credibility as an honest broker in forging the settlement with the Palestinians that Israel still needs to escape its existential dilemma. Moreover, even if you believe that securing recognition for Jerusalem as Israel’s capital is worth that cost, it’s another matter entirely to elevate the man who gave that recognition—when that man is Donald Trump.

Michael Oren, the talented and eloquent former Israeli ambassador to the United States, tries to make the case for just such public homage. “The Jewish people,” he said in a recent tweet, “don’t forget Cyrus [the Persian King who freed the Jews from Babylonian captivity] and Truman. And we’ll never forget Donald Trump who recognized our eternal, undivided capital.” But here’s the problem with Oren’s heartfelt logic: Sound diplomacy must be based on a strategic view of how best to serve one’s national interests. This proposed naming by Israel—if indeed the station is ever built—fails that test because it misreads the extraordinary nature of the current American moment. Since President Truman became the first world leader to recognize Israel in 1948, minutes after Israel’s declaration of statehood, Israel’s long-term national security has been crucially based on its relationship with the United States. There have been inevitable tensions at times, but the United States is Israel’s indispensable ally. This relationship has been built on two fundamental pillars. First, the United States and Israel have significant mutual interests. The United States has supplied all manner of economic, military, and diplomatic support to Israel for decades, while Israel has been a valuable, dependable, and democratic ally in a volatile but vital region. In the more recent past, Israel’s explosive growth as a high-tech innovator and incubator has built an expanding web of relations between the U.S. and Israeli private sectors.