Secretary of State Tillerson’s speech on U.S. Syria policy, delivered at Stanford on Wednesday, was both sensible and fanciful. It was sensible in that it gave a history of Syria’s grisly war, stated clearly America’s interest in continued involvement even as ISIS is defeated, and outlined policies consistent with those interests. It was fanciful in that the policies outlined would require a much greater measure of American involvement than has been in evidence by this administration—or were committed in yesterday’s speech—to succeed. It sounds pedantic to insist Tillerson’s speech represents a policy, not a strategy. But the semantics connote an important distinction, which is that Tillerson’s speech in no way demonstrates how to turn the ambitious objectives he articulated into actuality. Strategy connects objectives to outcomes through means—it tells how things will be achieved. As quick-draw Tamara Cofman Wittes has already pointed out on Twitter, Tillerson’s speech was short on the essential connective tissue that is strategy.

The five objectives listed in the speech lasted about 10 minutes in the telling and contained numerous subordinate clauses. It was a vast expansion of America’s anti-ISIS war aims, to include: long-term presence of U.S. military forces engaged in combat operations; expansion of the military mission from defeat of ISIS to also preventing Iranian influence in post-ISIS Syria; “stabilization” (that is, provision of humanitarian, economic, and political assistance) of areas under rebel control; national elections under United Nations supervision; and “[rallying] the Syrian people and individuals within the regime to compel Assad to step down.” Related Story America Quietly Starts Nation-Building in Parts of Syria Tillerson’s arguments sounded very much like the president’s national-security team knew what it wanted, which was a policy similar to what the United States carried out in northern Iraq after the 1991 Gulf War (providing security through continuous military operations in conjunction with local forces, facilitating humanitarian assistance and stabilization of controlled territory, reestablishing political processes to bring forward indigenous leaders supportive of America’s political agenda, refusal to legitimate the national government, calls for regime change), and then slipped it past a president who opposes doing all of those things. Tillerson was at pains to emphasize that “stabilization is not a synonym for open-ended nation building.” So a president who is against regime change, long-term military commitments, nation building, and democracy promotion has now adopted a Syria policy that incorporates all those elements. As a supporter of those things, I support what Tillerson announced Wednesday. For a brief, fleeing moment, I thought I had misjudged the National Security Strategy released by the administration a few weeks ago. I was dismissive of the NSS because, while sensible in numerous ways, it was so obviously at variance with the behavior of the administration. Yesterday I began to think the national-security wing of the administration was ascendant, that the president had become so enervated or bored by the job that he was letting the professionals run policy.