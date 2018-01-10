The explosive tell-all about President Trump, Fire and Fury, has been available for purchase for less than a week, but many of its readers are ready to render a verdict on its impact. For the president’s detractors, the bestseller offers bona fide proof that Trump is unfit for office; for his supporters, it is nothing more than tabloid fiction written by an author with a questionable reputation. The salacious and embarrassing details Fire and Fury reveals about the Trump administration’s first year in the White House, paired with the book’s widespread popularity, has allowed the president to once again engross millions of people—and not just in the United States. The book has managed to clear bookshelves and top bestseller charts across the globe, and it’s attention that some have deemed a crisis for a president seemingly obsessed with his image. But the book’s global domination is hardly a loss for Trump. If anything, it’s a coup. Related Stories The Foreign Fascination With Trump's White House

The Perfect Pairing of Subject and Chronicler The book’s international popularity mirrored its U.S.-based reception. In Singapore, some bookstores ran out of copies less than 24 hours after it was released. In the U.K., it only took minutes. “Fire and Fury has generated a level of interest that we haven’t seen in a political title in quite some time,” Sandra Taylor, the head of PR and events for the London-based book retailer Waterstones, told me, adding that the title “is set out to be the biggest political book of the year.” That’s no small prediction for a country that’s facing its own set of political challenges. Meanwhile, Fire and Fury has also topped Amazon’s bestseller charts in Australia, Canada, and Germany. While the Trump administration tried to undermine the book’s release, even seeking to block its publication, these efforts only appeared to draw more attention to it. It’s not often a publisher is called on to cease and desist publication of a book, and it’s even rarer for such a demand to come from one of the most powerful leaders in the world. “Michael Wolff is a total loser who made up stories in order to sell this really boring and untruthful book,” Trump said of the book’s author, whose exposé he said was “full of lies, misrepresentations, and sources that don’t exist.” The White House, in a separate statement, called the book “trashy tabloid fiction.”

The efforts to keep Fire and Fury off the shelves and its earlier-than-scheduled release have both contributed to its early success. But some overseas observers speculate it would have done just as well without the dramatic prelude. “Given how central the story of Trump’s administration has been to the political conversation—certainly in the West and definitely beyond that as well—I think it’s fair to say that this book is getting a wide hearing ,” Jacob Parakilas, the deputy head of the U.S. and Americas project at the London-based Chatham House, told me. “The commentary in American publications about it, the way it has sort of driven the media narrative, is apparent to audiences far beyond Washington.” Stories of the book’s release have been featured around the world, with headlines in Arabic, French, and Spanish dedicated to the revelations inside it. And while hard copies of the book have been more difficult to come by due to high demand, illicit versions have started making the rounds online. Wikileaks posted a pirated copy of the book (though it has since been removed), and PDF versions have made their way across more than a dozen countries via the messenger application WhatsApp. An informal Twitter poll by journalist Siddhartha Mitter revealed that of the 1,440 users who were voluntarily polled, just under half reported that the book was being shared in their WhatsApp circles; 16 percent said the book was being shared by other methods.