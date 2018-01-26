What We’re Writing The complexity of free speech: The opening of a Bollywood movie has caused an uproar in India because of religious and caste tensions. Critics worry that this symbolizes the deterioration of freedom of speech in India. And in Egypt, where free speech is not a guarantee under the regime of President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi, an online group is hoping to use a digital archive to keep the spirit of the Egyptian Revolution alive. The culture war inside the Church: The Vatican’s kidnapping of a six-year-old Italian Jewish boy in 1858 has long soured the relationship between Catholics and Jews. Now, conservative voices are defending the kidnapping—but this may have less to do with their attitude toward Jews and more to do with their attitude toward Pope Francis. And in Brazil, the evangelical Protestant and Pentecostal churches are gaining influence and an evangelical political candidate, military-officer-turned-congressman Jair Messias Bolsonaro, has a shot at the presidency.

The chaos in Syria: The United States announced a plan to build a largely Kurdish security force on Turkey’s border, which immediately caused tension. Turkey sees the armed Kurdish groups the U.S. supports as terrorists, and though Washington retracted its announcement, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan ordered his army to attack a Kurdish-controlled district in northwestern Syria. The move has deep roots in Turkish history: The country has long feared Kurdish separatism and values its own unification above all else. Snapshot Hannibal Hanschke / Reuters David A. Graham explores the sociological background behind a surprising recent trend: anti-Islam, far-right politicians are converting to Islam, the religion they once inveighed against. Read about why these politicians’ conversions may say more about the men themselves than they do about either far-right politics or Islam, here. Quoted “This is the core of deterrence theory: You have to be certain that what you aim to deliver will actually be successful. At the very least you need to make sure your adversary believes that it is certain,” CIA Director Mike Pompeo explained in a speech at the American Enterprise Institute this week. He believes that Kim Jong Un is trying to convince America that he is able and willing to attack with nuclear weapons. Read about the speech here.