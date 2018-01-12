What We’re Writing Change in Iran: Recent protests in Iran did not escalate into the massive popular uprising that some analysts had predicted, in part because Iranian President Hassan Rouhani still has the backing of affluent urbanites. While some experts fear that overt American support does more harm than good to protesters living under anti-American regimes, Shadi Hamid argues that the U.S. has a moral responsibility to speak up for democratic change. President Trump is expected to announce new sanctions on Iran for human-rights violations related to the protests; however, he’s reportedly planning to waive nuclear-related sanctions, upholding America’s participation in the Iran deal for at least another 120 days. The Koreas and sports diplomacy: North and South Korean officials met this week for the first time in two years and agreed on North Korea’s participation in next month’s Winter Olympics in Seoul. The Olympics have provided an opening in the past for diplomacy between the North and the South, notably during the 1988 Summer Olympics in Seoul where, under the guidance of Ronald Reagan, the two sides engaged in talks that laid the foundation for the Clinton administration’s 1994 U.S.-DPRK Agreed Framework, which halted the North’s nuclear-weapons program. But Krishnadev Calamur argues that sports diplomacy has had limited success in defusing conflicts between nations.

#MeToo around the world: The #MeToo movement has sparked a global discussion about sexual harassment and gender inequality. In France, a group of 100 women signed an op-ed in a major newspaper, arguing that the movement (called #BalanceTonPorc there) had gone too far in stifling female sexuality and in limiting women’s agency about what they consider to be assault. The op-ed caused a backlash, and Rachel Donadio argues that the debate over the op-ed was a symptom of a “more fatalistic culture that seems to believe human nature is what it is, men are what they are, so women are expected to find a strategy, to figure out how to exploit the system to their advantage.” Snapshot Ozan Koze / AFP / Getty / The Atlantic Jonathan Schanzer discusses the trial over the biggest sanctions-evasion scheme in recent history, whose cast of characters included a Turkish-Iranian businessman and the governments of both countries. Read about it here. Quoted “It appears that President Trump got the message from the many Londoners who love and admire America and Americans but find his policies and actions the polar opposite of our city’s values of inclusion, diversity, and tolerance,” said London Mayor Sadiq Khan, in response to Trump’s decision not to attend the opening of the new U.S. embassy in London. Read about the backlash here.