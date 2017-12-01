What We’re Writing North Korea Is Back: North Korea launched an ICBM on Tuesday after a 74-day pause in its missile testing activities. The initial response it elicited from the Trump administration was limited to a tweet promising to “take care of it.” After the test was concluded, North Korea declared itself a fully-developed nuclear power and is believed to have the capacity to launch a missile that would hit the continental United States. This new reality needs a strong U.S. response—and Mira Rapp-Hooper argues that the Trump administration needs to understand that demanding disarmament is no longer on the table. Any future negotiation on the North Korean nuclear program will need to involve China—but, as Krishnadev Calamur explains, the U.S. and China differ greatly in their evaluation of the threat North Korea poses. Deception in the Hands of Autocrats: Amy Zegart argues that great-power deception has evolved, and autocratic powers are now armed with viral platforms like Facebook or Twitter—and the capacity to take their misinformation campaigns global. Julia Ioffe explains that Vladimir Putin already uses the tools of misinformation and corporate pressure to censure freedom of the press in Russia, and she’s worried that the same thing is happening in Trump’s America. And Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan is also using a denial and negative-press campaign to forestall the effects of the trial in the United States of Reza Zarrab, a Turkish-Iranian businessman accused of enabling sanctions-avoidance with the help of Turkish authorities.

Religious Extremism: In light of an Islamist attack that killed more than 300 people at a Sufi mosque in Egypt last week, H.A. Hellyer argues that both detractors and admirers share the same dangerous misunderstanding of Sufism as a heterodox form of Islam. A subset of Muslims is also in danger in Burma, where violence against the Rohingya is driving accusations of ethnic cleansing. Pope Francis, who visited this week, chose not to use the word “Rohingya” while in the country, possibly in order to avoid endangering the Christian minority. And in India, Harrison Akins argues, Hindu nationalism is visible in the way Uttar Pradesh’s Bharatiya Janata Party government is pushing Hindutva—an ideology that puts Hindu faith and culture at the center of Indian identity—and writing out the sizable contributions of Indian Muslims, including the Taj Mahal. Snapshot Tomaso Clavarino Read about the Baltic paramilitary groups who are preparing the next generation of soldiers to defend their countries against what they see as an inevitable Russian invasion, in this photo essay by documentary photographer Tomaso Clavarino. Quoted “You don’t counter racism and prejudice by backing down to it,” said Mark Farmaner, director of the Burma Campaign U.K. lobby group, about Pope Francis’s decision not to use the word “Rohingya” while in Burma.