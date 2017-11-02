Stories about powerful men acting improperly—or worse—with women aren’t new, nor is a political resignation in the U.K. sparked by what another tabloid labeled a “sex-storm.” What is notable, however, is that the Fallon case appears to be the first in the U.K. following allegations against Harvey Weinstein, the famed producer who has been accused of sexual assault, rape, and improper behavior in Hollywood. That scandal has prompted several women in other industries, including the news media , to name men who over the years have acted improperly with them. Allegations have been made, claims have been published, and jobs have been lost—though so far there has been no legal consequence for the men at the center of the often-criminal allegations.

At issue are allegations by the journalist Julia Hartley-Brewer that 15 years ago Fallon repeatedly, and without her consent, touched her knee. The BBC added that after those allegations, Prime Minister Theresa May’s office had been “approached directly by several women with concerns about” Fallon. By Wednesday, he’d “ Fallon his sword ,” as one British tabloid put it—though it’s unclear if he fell or was pushed . (Hartley-Brewer called Fallon’s resignation “ridiculous,” adding: “I doubt my knee was the reason.”)

It is traditional to express remorse when you’ve lost your job over allegations about your behavior toward women. But Michael Fallon, the newly departed U.K. defense secretary, while apologizing for his behavior, told the BBC: “What might have been acceptable 15, 10 years ago is clearly not acceptable now.”

U.K. politics have a long tradition of political scandals. This, after all, is the country in which the combination of privilege, politics, and passion gave us the Profumo affair in the 1960s, in which John Profumo, a senior Cabinet minster, had an affair with a younger woman who at the same time was reportedly in a relationship with the Soviet naval attaché. Other sex scandals have emerged in more recent times, many involving extramarital affairs, including within the Cabinet, secret gay relationships, and the frequenting of both male and female prostitutes. The frequency with which such scandals emerge prompted the BBC in 2016 to write a story with the headline “Why political scandals no longer shock.” In it, Nicola Sturgeon, the head of the Scottish National Party, defended two of her members of Parliament for refusing to quit when it emerged they were both having an affair with the same woman. Sturgeon said: “I think we’ve ... moved on quite some distance from the sense that personal issues, issues relating to someone’s private marriage and private life, necessarily affect someone’s ability to do their job.”

But consensual relationships are one thing, and nonconsensual contact—of the kind alleged with Fallon—is quite another. Indeed, Ruth Davidson, the head of the Conservative Party in Scotland, urged May, the prime minister, to clean house. She told the BBC: “The dam has broken and these male-dominated professions, where the boy’s own locker room culture has prevailed and it’s all been a bit of a laugh, has got to stop.”

The British press speculated that May, whose minority government is seen as weak as it negotiates Brexit with the EU, would use the opportunity offered by Fallon’s departure to name a woman to the post—the first time that would have been done. Instead, Fallon was replaced Thursday by Gavin Williamson, 41, the chief whip. News coverage of Williamson’s appointment featured the kind of back-stabbing for which British politicians are especially well-known, and highlighted his lack of political experience—as well as his the fact that while chief whip he kept a pet tarantula named Cronus on his desk.