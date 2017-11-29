“Yes,” wrote Elie Wiesel, “it is possible to defile life and creation and feel no remorse. To tend one’s garden and water one’s flowers but two steps away from barbed wire. … To go on vacation, be enthralled by the beauty of a landscape, make children laugh—and still fulfill regularly, day in and day out, the duties of [a] killer.” Wiesel, a Holocaust survivor, was referring to the ordinary Germans who willingly participated in the destruction of European Jewry in World War II, riffing on a point that has since become conventional wisdom in genocide studies and the criminology of collective violence: that, by and large, the perpetrators of mass killing are “normal” people, neither monsters nor sadists, whose capacity for evil coexists with their capacity for good. Thomas Hegghammer’s recent book, Jihadi Culture, seems to concur with this: “Yes, it is possible to saw off heads and feel no remorse. To produce third-rate poetry but two steps away from one’s sex slave. To sing and pray—and still fulfill regularly, day in and day out, the duties of a jihadi warrior.” Actually, this quotation is nowhere to be found in Hegghammer’s book, because I made it up. But it does capture the book’s central thesis: that jihadi militancy “is about more than bombs and doctrines. It is also about rituals, customs, and dress codes. It is about music, films, and storytelling. It is about sports, jokes, and food.”

If jihadists were not so bloodthirsty outside of their downtime, this thesis wouldn’t be nearly so jarring or disquieting. But, as Wiesel reminds us, “It is possible to fire your gun at living targets and nonetheless delight in the cadence of a poem, the composition of a painting…” Or, as in the case of Abu Musab al-Zarqawi, the late leader of al-Qaeda in Iraq, the predecessor to ISIS, it is possible to enjoy your work as a proficient beheader of “infidels” and “apostates” and still partake in a good cry: Zarqawi was known in jihadi circles as both “the Slaughterer” and “He Who Weeps a Lot,” the latter being a reference to his inclination to emote and cry during prayer. And weeping, evidently, is quite a thing among jihadists. So, too, are poetry recitation, hymn singing, dream interpretation, and a whole gamut of other things that serve no obvious strategic purpose. This is the “soft” face of jihadism that Jihadi Culture aims to understand, drawing together a range of contributions—on poetry, music, iconography, cinematography, dream interpretation, and martyrology—from some of the world’s leading “jihadologists.” As a work of scholarship, Jihadi Culture is original and groundbreaking, blazing the trail for a social anthropology of jihadi culture that doesn’t yet really exist. It is also a work of studied scholarly open-mindedness that foregoes the considerable opportunities for making fun of a culture that takes itself very seriously indeed. (Hegghammer, in his own downtime, is not immune to the joys of laughing at jihadists. Check out, for example, his @BoredJihadi Twitter account, in which there is a running joke about jihadi training montages. But there is not a trace of this in his scholarship.)

On the opening page of the book, Hegghammer writes that “jihadis have a rich aesthetic culture that is essential for understanding their mindset and worldview.” “Rich,” as journalist Andrew Anthony observed in his profile of Hegghammer, is an odd word choice for a culture that is immersed in prohibition, censure, and repression. It is also an unfortunate word choice, because “rich” is a term that morally shades the thing it describes, lending it a positive valence. This is emblematic of a larger problem with Jihadi Culture: So keen is Hegghammer to correct the tabloid construction of jihadists as one-dimensional brutes that he risks going too far in the opposite direction. This is not to say that he excuses—or, still less, justifies—jihadi culture. But the account he offers is an unmistakably favorable one. It is also consonant with the one that jihadists themselves would like to propagate. Reading Jihadi Culture, you will find that jihadists “love poetry,” “weep a lot,” “talk regularly about dreams,” “value personal humility, artistic sensitivity, and displays of emotion,” and spend an inordinate amount of time listening to hymns and praying. What you will not read about is the secret, subterranean culture of jihadi groups. Hegghammer makes a big point about jihadists weeping, but it’s likely that they masturbate with as much frequency and ferocity as they weep. There’s probably also a lot of illicit gay sex in jihadi camps. And there’s good evidence to suggest that there’s a fair amount of drug-taking among jihadists. But you won’t read about any of this in Jihadi Culture, because it’s so heavily reliant on the idealized jihadi presentation of self in the form of jihadi personal memoirs.