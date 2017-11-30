The cycle is as old as the Trump presidency: President Trump tweets; the American public reacts; the tweet and the reaction to it dominate the news and political debate; repeat. Nearly a year into the president’s term, Americans are presumably starting to get used to it. Yet for the rest of the world, where the American president’s tweets are not always a matter of national news, it’s different.

A case in point is the United Kingdom. On Wednesday, Britons learned that Trump, or whoever was tweeting on his behalf, had promoted three videos distributed through the account of Jayda Fransen, the deputy leader of the far-right ultranationalist British political movement Britain First. The group, which advocates anti-immigrant and anti-Islam policies, was relatively obscure within British politics, but soon enjoyed international attention after the president’s retweets to his nearly 44 million followers.

Trump’s promotion of Britain First was met with immediate outcry from British leaders across the political spectrum, including U.K. Prime Minister Theresa May, who through a spokesman condemned Britain First’s “hateful narratives which peddle lies and stoke tensions,” adding that it was “wrong for the president to have done this.” This brought a tweet back to May from Trump, who wrote, “don’t focus on me, focus on the destructive Radical Islamic Terrorism that is taking place within the United Kingdom. We are doing just fine!”

And so the familiar cycle kept going, sucking up the political oxygen in at least two countries at once. On Thursday, London Mayor Sadiq Khan—who has sparred with Trump in the past—called on May to cancel Trump’s planned state visit to the U.K. (Trump has accepted an invitation to Britain though the visit has not been scheduled.) Khan has in the past said such a visit wasn’t a good idea, but went further this time. “Many Brits who love America and Americans will see this as a betrayal of the special relationship between our two countries,” Khan said in a statement, adding: “After this latest incident, it is increasingly clear that any official visit at all from President Trump to Britain would not be welcomed.”