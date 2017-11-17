PARIS—“War happens to people, one by one. That is really all I have to say and it seems to me I have been saying it forever.” That’s Martha Gellhorn in The Face of War, a collection of her dispatches from war zones from the 1930s through the 1960s. I contemplated that line after getting lost in “The List,” a dark compendium of the names of 33,293 migrants, refugees and asylum seekers who have died in Europe or en route there since 1993. And then I contemplated it again when I read “The Uncounted” in the Times, a remarkable two-year investigation by Azmat Khan and Anand Gopal into the civilians who have died in northern Iraq since August 2014, when the American-led war against the Islamic State began. What they found suggests the military has been killing civilians at a much higher rate than they admit to, despite claims that the coalition air campaign has been the most precise ever conducted. Never before has our access to information been so great. And our sense of powerlessness so deep, as the horrors of war rush into our screens and newspapers and consciousness.

Or don’t. “The List” was started in 1993 by United for Intercultural Action, a European network of nongovernmental organizations, drawing on information from other NGOs and the press. Since 2002, the Turkish artist Banu Cennetoglu has sought ways to diffuse the information to a wider public. “People have very short attention spans,” Cennetoglu told me by phone from Istanbul, where she lives. “Sometimes they only read things reduced to one line on the front page of a newspaper. Sometimes it’s manipulated or a half conceit,” she continued. “I think when you see the scale of this, when you can hold it in your hand, it’s overwhelming.” It is. In its most widespread diffusion, “The List” was published November 9 in a 48-page supplement in the German daily Tagesspiegel—you can download it here—and also plastered on 24 cylinders scattered around Berlin, in an initiative driven by Cennetoglu and underwritten by Berlin’s Gorki Theater as part of the city’s annual Herbstsalon, a fall arts program. That’s something new. “In 2007, it took five years to convince or to get the support for the first dissemination in Amsterdam,” Cennetoglu said. In the past few years, with more waves of migrants to Europe, perceptions have changed. Related Stories The Magnitude of the Refugee Crisis

'Things Could Get Very Ugly' Following Europe's Refugee Crisis I started poring over the list, and found it hard to stop. The most recent name is that of an unknown child from an unknown country who drowned on May 29 of this year in a boat from Libya. He, or she, is marked “N.N.” or “no name.” There are thousands of “N.N.”s on “The List.” The first name recorded is Kimpua Nsimba, who was 24 and came from what was then Zaire in 1993, and was found hanged five days after arriving at the Harmondsmith Detention Center in Britain. What was his life like? Who did he leave behind?