In the Museum of the Bible, a new state-of-the-art institution dedicated to the world's bestselling book, you can stroll through a recreation of first-century Nazareth, take a break in the biblical garden plotted with sage and hyssop, have a falafel at Manna restaurant, or grab a quick snack in the Milk and Honey café. Visitors with Middle Eastern roots might find comfort in these familiar themes, and rightly so, since the Levant region is where the Holy Book originated. But that's where the association ends. Throughout the 430,000-square-foot museum in Washington, D.C, Arabic script is rarely seen outside the temporary exhibits on loan from Jerusalem, although there are a couple of texts in Judeo-Arabic, varieties of Arabic spoken by Jews and written in the Hebrew script. The museum centers on the Bible's influence, so the absence of a dominant language of the region from which the book emanated seems jarring. Arabic is also the language shared by millions of Arab Christians.

Who Gets to Own Iraq’s Religious Heritage? One of the few prominent features in Arabic is a translation of a psalm engraved on a window, alongside 15 other panels in various languages, in the entrance’s main atrium. But its absence elsewhere—including from the digital guide available in 10 languages—raises questions about the museum’s goals and target audience. The half-billion-dollar venture is funded by Steve Green, an evangelical businessman whose family owns Hobby Lobby, a craft-store chain that purchased thousands of ancient artifacts smuggled from Iraq and that recently agreed to pay $3 million to settle the resulting government civil action.

“I think it speaks so clearly to the way that they are defining the Bible,” said Joel Baden, a professor of Hebrew Bible at Yale Divinity School and co-author of Bible Nation, a book on Hobby Lobby that details the Greens’ efforts to advocate for their religious views. “For them, the Bible is American Protestantism [and] the story they are telling is the story of ‘the Bible goes West,’” Baden added. “There’s a disconnect of the Bible from any non-Western themes … which is incredible.” Green maintains that the museum is non-sectarian and inclusive of all faiths. “We’re not looking at any particular faith tradition, but we embrace any of them that have a love for this book,” Green said. “It’s simply educating on this book.” A tour through the museum tells a different story. There is little recognition of the Bible’s influence on other religions, like Islam (or Mormonism, or Eastern Orthodoxy, for that matter). “The Bible was probably the most visible and most clearly articulated expression of Middle-Eastern-style monotheism and therefore it helped to shape the vocabulary that was used in the Koran,” said John Voll, a professor emeritus of Islamic history at Georgetown University’s Center for Muslim-Christian Understanding. The Bible and the Koran share several common themes, including the oneness of God, the idea that God sent messengers and prophets to inform human beings, and the recognition of Jesus as someone who relayed God’s message to people.