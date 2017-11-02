The European Union has gone out of its way to stay out of the crisis in Catalonia, which came to a head last week when the northeastern region’s parliament voted in favor of declaring independence from Spain—a move rejected by Madrid and left unrecognized by just about everyone else. Since the escalation of the territorial dispute last month, EU leaders have insisted Catalonia’s October 1 independence referendum, and the crisis that has ensued since, is an “internal matter for Spain” and Spain alone. Unfortunately for the them, however, Catalonia’s ousted leader had other ideas. In his first formal appearance since Spain’s central government moved to impose direct rule over the Catalan regional government last week, deposed Catalan President Carles Puigdemont delivered an address in Brussels Tuesday in an apparent bid to explain what the Catalan independence movement does next. Flanked by five of his fellow ousted regional lawmakers, Puigdemont announced he would respect the results of the snap elections called by Madrid for December 21, and clarified that while his return to Catalonia would depend on certain “guarantees” of a fair trial from the Spanish government, he would not be seeking to claim asylum in Brussels as some have speculated.

The speculation wasn’t unwarranted. Madrid charged Puigdemont and other members of his government Monday with rebellion, sedition, and misuse of public funds—the first charge alone carries up to a 30-year sentence. The charges, paired with an apparent invitation by Belgian Immigration Minister Theo Francken for the Catalan leader to seek asylum in Brussels and Puigdemont’s recent hiring of a Belgian human-rights lawyer, appeared to suggest he might be intending to pursue independence in exile (this speculation was fueled even further by Puigdemont’s web address, which changed from president.cat to president.exili.edu). When asked about the rumors during the press conference, however, Puigdemont said he had different reasons for choosing the city. “I am here in Brussels as the capital of Europe,” he said during his trilingual address (delivered in Spanish, Catalan, and French) noting that the crisis in Catalonia “is a European issue, and I want Europe to react.” Related Stories The Myths That Fuel the Catalan Crisis

When asked about the rumors during the press conference, however, Puigdemont said he had different reasons for choosing the city. "I am here in Brussels as the capital of Europe," he said during his trilingual address (delivered in Spanish, Catalan, and French) noting that the crisis in Catalonia "is a European issue, and I want Europe to react." It's not that EU leaders have been disregarding the Catalan issue. In fact, the bloc uniformly dubbed the contested Catalan independence referendum illegal, and defended Spain's right to uphold the rule of law (though many rejected the Spanish police force's violent response to the vote). Still, Puigdemont's appeal to Europe both before and after Catalonia's formal independence declaration suggests he hopes the EU could have a change of heart. But Susi Dennison, a senior policy fellow at the European Council on Foreign Relations, told me it's wishful thinking. "This attempt by Puigdemont to kind of force the issue by taking flight to Brussels and making the appeal is kind of a last-ditch attempt to try and get the EU to see this differently," she said, adding: "It really seems to me that there's very little the EU can do now that it's got to the point where the Spanish government has taken back control of Catalonia."