The candidate who said Japan and South Korea made "billions screwing us" is now a president vowing to stand by them.

It’s been a remarkable few days for a man who once accused America’s “so-called allies” Japan and South Korea of “making billions screwing us.” A man who, as recently as last year, argued that “we’re better off” if both countries protected themselves from North Korea—by acquiring their own nuclear weapons if need be—rather than freeloading off U.S. military power. A guy who said, of a potential fight between Japan and North Korea, “Good luck, folks. Enjoy yourself.” When Donald Trump wrapped up his visit to Japan earlier this week, Orville Schell, a scholar of China and its neighbors since the 1970s, marveled, “In my lifetime, I’ve not seen the U.S.-Japan alliance more highlighted, vital, and well-fortified than now.” And in a speech in Seoul on Wednesday, Trump made a thundering commitment to defend South Korea. “The Trump administration hasn’t done anything that would weaken” the U.S.-South Korean alliance, Han Sung Joo, a former South Korean foreign minister and ambassador to the United States, told me shortly before Trump’s address. “The behavior of [North Korean leader] Kim Jong Un has only made the alliance stronger and [more] necessary.”

In his remarks to the South Korean legislature, Trump chose not to focus on something that he and other officials in his administration have emphasized in the past: the threat posed to Americans by North Korea’s development of long-range missiles that can carry nuclear warheads to the mainland United States. Instead, he highlighted the danger of North Korea leveraging this capability to “blackmail” America into abandoning its alliance with South Korea—of Kim Jong Un essentially holding U.S. cities hostage with nukes while he pursues North Korea’s dream of subjugating South Korea and reunifying the Korean peninsula. As Thae Yong Ho, one of the highest-ranking officials ever to defect from North Korea, recently explained to me, North Korean leaders assume that the U.S. government will eventually withdraw American forces and military assets from South Korea rather than risk, say, San Francisco to protect Seoul. I described Thae’s account of what North Korean officials hope would happen next: If American troops flow out of South Korea, North Korean leaders believe “foreign investment will follow … and then, when the foreign investment starts to leave, South Korean companies may follow, they may move their headquarters to other countries. And if that is the case, then maybe the elite of South Korea may transfer their money to other countries, send their children to America, whatever. The whole system would be destabilized.” North Korea’s leaders look to America’s 1973 withdrawal from Vietnam and the 1975 reunification of the country as precedent, Thae noted. “When North Vietnamese forces attack … [South Vietnam] collapses very easily,” he said. “That is the same [result] North Korea wants to achieve by nuclear blackmail.” Trump’s speech was a plea for all countries—and particularly China, the next stop in the president’s Asia trip—to isolate North Korea economically and diplomatically. It was something of a peace offering to Kim Jong Un, at least relative to Trump’s typically combative rhetoric. He vaguely dangled “a path to a much better future” in front of the North Korean leader for a steep price: the North ceasing its aggressive behavior, halting its work on ballistic missiles, and dismantling its nuclear weapons. But his speech was primarily an extended argument for why the United States won’t yield to North Korea’s nuclear blackmail.