This year’s vote in Australia in favor of same-sex marriage will ultimately make the country the 26th in the world to legalize such unions. The worldwide trend began nearly two decades ago when the Netherlands voted in 2000 in favor of letting same-sex couples marry; most recently, Germany became the latest country to pass same-sex marriage legislation this summer. While the legalization of same-sex marriage has spread rapidly in the 21st century, it hasn’t spread all that far. In Europe, just 15 countries have legalized same-sex marriage. Though Chile is among the latest countries to put forward legislation to legalize same-sex unions, it’s one of the few Latin American countries to do so, joining Argentina, Brazil, Columbia, Uruguay, and parts of Mexico. Taiwan this year became the first and only place in Asia where same-sex marriage is legal. South Africa, too, is the sole place on the continent where same-sex unions are recognized.

But unlike countries where the issue was hotly contested (like the U.S., where it took more than a decade for same-sex marriage legalization to apply to all 50 states), Australia’s story with same-sex marriage is different—in large part because support for it is not new. Whereas a majority of Americans still opposed same-sex marriage a decade ago, the same cannot be said for Australians—57 percent of whom were polled to support legalizing same-sex marriage in 2007. And support has only grown since. In a vote Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull called “unequivocal and overwhelming,” the results from the country’s nationwide postal survey released Wednesday found that approximately 61.6 percent of those who took part in support changing the law to allow same-sex couples to wed, with 38.4 percent voting against. The vote offered the clearest reflection of the country’s stance on the issue to date, with a participation rate of 79.5 percent—a higher turnout than achieved by both the Brexit referendum (72.2 percent) and the 2016 U.S. presidential election (58 percent). And while this week’s decision certainly puts Australia closer to likeminded countries where same-sex marriage is already legal—including New Zealand, Canada, and parts of the United Kingdom—it’s worth asking, given Australian public opinion on the matter: What took them so long? “We would have been in company had we done this a long time ago, in terms of nations which have a similar sort of heritage and value systems,” Alex Oliver, the director of the diplomacy and public opinion program at the Sydney-based Lowy Institute, an independent think tank, told me. “There was a fairly tortured political process behind it, which is why I think it took us so long.”

Indeed, much of the debate surrounding the issue of same-sex marriage in Australia had less to do with whether to allow same-sex couples to marry, and more with how the government should pursue the process of legalization. As I reported back in September 2016, it was Turnbull, himself a same-sex marriage proponent, who advocated the issue be put to a referendum. Several proponents of same-sex marriage, however, disagreed with the prime minister, arguing that parliament should move to legalize same-sex marriage without a public vote. The government ultimately agreed to hold a non-binding postal survey on the issue. Unlike most voting in Australia, this vote would not be compulsory. “This was a complete experiment for Australia,” Oliver said. “It was voluntary and it was postal. … In that context, the result was a pleasant surprise for the 61 percent who voted ‘Yes’—it’s a 22-point margin, so if you were voting in a general election that would be an astonishing margin.” But it didn’t feel like a cruise to victory for proponents of same-sex marriage. In fact, Oliver said the national survey, which spanned from September 12 to November 7, was “pretty tortuous.” She wasn’t the only one who thought so. As New York Times Australia bureau chief Damien Cave noted Wednesday, some voters—particularly those supporting the ‘Yes’ campaign—found the overall experience to be an “incredibly harmful” and “ugly process.”