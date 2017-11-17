What We’re Writing Trump Abroad: President Trump’s visit to Asia provided an opportunity for outsiders to evaluate his behavior with foreign leaders. He contradicted the American intelligence community by claiming to believe Vladimir Putin’s assertions that there was no Russian meddling in the 2016 U.S. presidential election. He spoke of his “great relationship” with Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte, exposing his affection for authoritarian leaders and his penchant for making the political personal. But his tough talk on trade, globalization, and “America First” may be alienating some of the economic partners America needs most, including China, whose growing middle class accounts for a large part of American multinational companies’ success. China’s growth strategy of infrastructure investments in foreign countries is a blueprint for growth in the developing world, writes Krishnadev Calamur. Islam in Context: Saudi Arabia’s rebranding effort is focused on portraying the kingdom as the embodiment of a “moderate” brand of Islam. But Sigal Samuel writes that more than superficial reforms will be needed for the state to disassociate itself from its history of religious fundamentalism. Meanwhile, a common myth that Muslims have “too many children” is fueling the Rohingya crisis in Burma, and it has proven resistant to facts showing that fertility rates are more closely linked to socioeconomic status and conflict than to religion.

African turmoil: The longtime leader of Zimbabwe, Robert Mugabe, aged 93, has been placed under house arrest in an apparent coup by his own military. Krishnadev Calamur writes that Mugabe’s story is an example of what happens when world leaders overstay their welcome. And in Kenya, civil unrest in the aftermath of a contested election on August 8 and an unpopular election rerun on October 26 has put the future of Kenya’s nascent democratic institutions in the balance. Snapshot @Menderesturel / Twitter Eli Lee wrote about the curious fashion trend that Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan started when he donned a blue plaid jacket after the country’s 2014 presidential election. Now, Erdoğan supporters are sporting plaid jackets as a sign of loyalty. Read about it here. Quoted “I am not against Hezbollah as a political party, but that doesn’t mean we allow it to destroy Lebanon,” said Saad Hariri as he resigned from his post as Lebanese prime minister in a televised address in Saudi Arabia. Read about why this matters for the geopolitical balance of the Middle East here. “There was a fairly tortured political process behind it, which is why I think it took us so long,” explained Alex Oliver, of the Sydney-based Lowy Institute, in a conversation about the significance of Australia’s recent vote to legalize same-sex marriage.