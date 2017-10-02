It’s not really about Rex Tillerson. It’s about the president’s need to cast somebody in the role of feckless wimp.

Why, on Sunday morning, did Donald Trump humiliate his secretary of state by tweeting that Rex Tillerson “is wasting his time trying to negotiate with Little Rocket Man”? In policy terms, it makes no sense. If Trump wants to break off diplomatic discussions with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un (which is in itself lunatic, but that’s a different column), why not inform Tillerson privately? Why destroy Tillerson’s already meager credibility and thus render him useless as a negotiator in the future? The most plausible answer lies in the realm not of policy but of image. Trump, by his own admission, rarely reads. He knows little about domestic or international affairs. But he loves movies and according to one estimate, watches five hours of television a day. For 14 years, he starred in a reality TV show. This helps explain why Trump so often describes political figures as if they’re characters on screen. According to The New York Times, he said Mike Pence looked like a vice president out of “central casting.” He reportedly used the same phrase to describe Mitt Romney as secretary of state. Top aides said he would never give the job to George W. Bush’s former UN Ambassador, John Bolton, because Bolton sports a moustache.

“Don’t forget,” Trump’s old friend Chris Ruddy told The Washington Post, “he’s a showbiz guy. He was at the pinnacle of showbiz, and he thinks about showbiz. He sees this as a business that relates to the public.” For Trump, being president is less about enacting policies than staging scenes. And his favorite scene involves an inhuman villain, a feckless wimp, and an old-fashioned tough guy who saves the day. Characters one and two change depending on the subject. Character number three is always him. Think about Trump’s discussions of immigration. There are the “bad hombres” or “rapists”: dehumanized villains. There are the politicians who are “weak” (one of Trump’s favorite words) on border security. And then there’s Trump, who will “make America safe again.” Or consider Trump’s comments about torture. There are the terrorists, whom Trump frequently describes as “animals.” They’re not really human. Then there are the politicians, too timid to protect the country. At a rally during the GOP primaries last February, Trump cast Ted Cruz in that role. “So they are asking Ted Cruz, ‘What do you think of waterboarding?’” Trump told the crowd. Then he began playing Cruz for the audience: “‘Well, uh, um, uh, what do I say? I want to be politically correct. Waterboarding is so terrible.’” Then Trump switched back to his role. “Then they said to me, ‘What do you think of waterboarding?’ I said I think it’s great, but we don’t go far enough.”