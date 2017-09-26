In response to an NBC News report on Wednesday that he had called the president of the United States a “moron” and considered resigning over numerous personal and policy disagreements with Donald Trump, Rex Tillerson projected a united front. The secretary of state praised the Trump administration’s “team” effort to confront North Korea’s nuclear-weapons program, singling out the defense secretary for embracing “our diplomatic efforts” and the Treasury secretary and U.S. ambassador to the United Nations for advancing those efforts by imposing sanctions against North Korea. He blamed unspecified actors in Washington, presumably including NBC News’s sources, for seeking to “sow dissension” within the Trump administration to “advance their own agenda.”

What Tillerson didn’t say was that among the most prominent of these actors in Washington is his own boss. Over the weekend, in a stunning public rebuke of Tillerson’s diplomatic overtures to Kim Jong Un’s government—and his national-security team’s narrative that Tillerson, not military leaders, was leading the administration’s campaign against North Korea—Trump tweeted that the secretary of state was “wasting his time trying to negotiate with Little Rocket Man.” In September, when UN ambassador Nikki Haley pushed through the Security Council what she characterized as the “strongest sanctions ever against North Korea,” Trump described the measures as a “very small step” that might not have “any impact.” In July, Trump distanced himself from his own decision to certify that Iran was complying with the terms of its nuclear deal with the U.S. and other world powers, implying that his aides, including Tillerson, made him stick with the agreement because it was the “easier” option. “If it was up to me, I would have had [Iran] noncompliant 180 days ago,” he said. (These divisions are flaring up once again ahead of the next deadline for certifying Iranian compliance, on October 15; in recent days, Trump’s top two military advisers have suggested that withdrawing from the Iran deal would undermine U.S. national security, not long after Trump condemned the accord as “an embarrassment to the United States.”)