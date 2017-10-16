After last week’s announcement that Brexit negotiations have reached a “disturbing” deadlock, paired with U.K. Prime Minister Theresa May’s admission that the British government is preparing for “every eventuality … including a no-deal scenario,” apprehension over the possibility of the U.K. leaving the European Union without a trade deal have heightened—so much so, in fact, that some British lawmakers are trying to prevent it from ever happening.

As the Guardian reports, parliamentarians from multiple parties, including members of the ruling Conservative party, Labour party, the Liberal Democrats, the Scottish National Party, and the Greens, are pushing to make any Brexit deal subject to parliamentary approval. This would, conceivably, give them the authority to vote down a deal they don’t like—namely one of the type described as a “cliff edge,” in which the U.K. leaves the EU without first securing a trade deal and instead becomes subject to trade barriers.

The idea is being offered as one of 300 proposed amendments to the EU withdrawal bill that sets the terms of Brexit. The deluge of amendments prompted the British government to postpone debate on the bill this week, but even if parliamentarians are granted the power to veto any Brexit deal they deem unacceptable, it wouldn’t be enough to slow down or stop Brexit in its tracks. Mark Elliott, a professor of public law at the University of Cambridge, told me the U.K.’s ability to prevent its impending exit from the bloc ended when it triggered Article 50 of the Lisbon Treaty, formally beginning its two-year process of leaving the EU. In other words, British law isn’t the only thing that counts in the process—EU law also decides.

“As a matter of European Law, the default position is that the U.K. will leave the EU at the end of March 2019,” Elliott said, adding that any act or amendment by the U.K. stating otherwise “wouldn’t in itself make a difference at the EU level. We would still leave.”