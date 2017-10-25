Spain is experiencing its worst constitutional crisis in its nearly 40 years as a democracy, and it keeps escalating. This week, the Spanish government announced it would impose direct rule over the northeastern region of Catalonia, where a contested referendum—one Madrid had declared unconstitutional—yielded a vote in favor of independence. What’s next is uncertain, but some have turned to the country’s past to explain its unprecedented present.

Responding to Spanish Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy’s announcement he would dismiss Catalonia’s regional government and force new elections, Catalan President Carles Puigdemont accused Spain’s central government of committing an “attack on democracy” intended to “humiliate” Catalonia and its people. He went on to invoke the era of Spain’s dictatorship, dubbing Rajoy’s decision “the worst attack against institutions and the people of Catalonia since the military dictatorship of Francisco Franco.”

It’s no trivial comparison for a country like Spain, whose past four decades as a constitutional monarchy were preceded by four decades of dictatorship after the Spanish Civil War. Under the repressive rule of military leader Francisco Franco, Spain was governed by the slogan Una, Grande, y Libre (one, grand, and free), a post-civil war mentality in which any sort of regionalism perceived as a threat to Spain’s homogeneity was outlawed and censored. Catalonia was among several regions bearing the cost of these measures—public use of the Catalan language was outlawed, and political dissidents were threatened with imprisonment, exile, and even death.

But the Spain of the Franco era bears no resemblance to the Spain of today. Not only has Catalonia thrived as one of Spain’s wealthiest and most highly industrialized regions (though Catalonia has long been a relatively prosperous region, the country’s economy was weak and internationally isolated for decades following the Civil War), but it also enjoys one of the highest levels of autonomous self-rule in the country’s highly decentralized system. In addition to boasting its own regional leadership and parliament, Catalonia retains control of its own policing, education, and public transit. Still, the comparison between the past and the present—Francoist Madrid against oppositional Barcelona—remains.