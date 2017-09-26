The country has had a highly decentralized government for more than 40 years. The question now is whether it can stay that way.

For many, the police violence that engulfed last week’s referendum for Catalan independence, which left some 800 people injured, did not suggest a strong, modern European democracy capable of dealing with dissent. In fact, for some, the scenes of Spain’s national police confiscating voter ballots and attacking protesters with batons and rubber bullets recalled images of a bygone era—the military rule of dictator Francisco Franco. Related Stories The Catalonia Referendum: 'It's a Constitutional Crisis'

Catalan Nationalism Means More European Division

How Spain Misunderstood the Catalan Independence Movement Among Spaniards, the days of fascist rule are not some distant chapter of history. Anyone over the age of 50 can likely recall Franco’s suppressive, 39-year reign, which ended with his death in 1975. Catalans were all too familiar with Franco’s authoritarian regime, which sought to stamp out regionalism in the country and foster Spanish national homogeneity by placing all regional and national traditions, including the Catalan language, under strict public censorship. It was only after Franco died that Spain’s transition to democracy began, ushered in by former King Juan Carlos I, Franco’s successor who oversaw the ratification of the country’s constitution in 1978. But the political transition was far from seamless. In 1981, a group of approximately 200 Spanish Civil Guard members who opposed the changes attempted to seize control of the Spanish parliament as it voted to elect Leopoldo Calvo-Sotelo as the country’s new prime minister. The attempted coup collapsed soon after King Juan Carlos I denounced it in a televised address, reinforcing the strength of Spain’s constitutional monarchy against Francoist survivors trying to steer the country back.

“People feel the coup was the last moment when there was a possibility of turning back into an autocratic regime,” Gonzalo Garland, a professor of economics at IE Business School in Madrid, told me. Spain’s democracy is “young relative to some European countries, but it’s a very strong democracy.” But its strength is now being tested—not least by the contested independence referendum staged by Catalan separatists, who wish to see Spain’s northeastern region of Catalonia formally separate from Madrid. Like Spain’s 16 other autonomous regions, Catalonia has its own historical and national heritage, as well as limited self-government in the form of its own regional parliament. But Catalan separatists want the region to be its own sovereign state, independent of Spain—and of the 42 percent of people who cast their ballots in the referendum, an overwhelming 90 percent agreed with them. Polling, however, shows Catalans more divided on the issue, with 41 percent favoring independence, and just under 50 percent remaining opposed. Though Mariano Rajoy, the prime minister of Spain, has insisted any impending declaration made by Catalonia’s regional government “will have no effect,” the threat of such a move has already prompted many to dub this Spain’s worst constitutional crisis in its more than 40-year democratic history—one that has implications not only for Catalonia, but across Spain’s autonomous regions.