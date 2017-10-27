On Friday, Donald Trump’s defense secretary traveled to the tensest point of the world’s tensest conflict to deliver a message. “Our goal is not war,” James Mattis declared at the the border between South Korea and North Korea, but rather to persuade Kim Jong Un to give up his country’s rapidly expanding nuclear-weapons arsenal through hard-nosed diplomacy. Back in Washington, D.C., however, a counter-message is percolating: The president’s repeated threats of war with North Korea, and his advisers’ increasingly urgent warnings that the administration could be forced to take military action if diplomacy fails, aren’t being taken seriously enough. The alarms may be ringing loudest in Congress, where a broader debate is building about who has the power to wage war. Bob Corker, the Republican chairman of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, will on Monday hold a hearing about the president’s authority to use military force. Corker has expressed concern that Trump, with his fiery rhetoric and disdain for diplomacy, is leading the country toward another “world war,” this time on the Korean peninsula. At a nuclear-security conference on Thursday, Democratic lawmakers championed various legislative schemes to clamp down on the president’s ability to launch the first nuclear-weapons strike in a conflict. And on Wednesday, amid a similar legislative push in the House, Chris Murphy announced that he and two other Democratic senators, Brian Schatz and Cory Booker, will be introducing legislation next week to prohibit the president from taking military action against North Korea—whether nuclear or non-nuclear—without congressional authorization. The prohibition wouldn’t apply if the United States is under attack or facing an imminent attack.

Murphy argues that the bill is merely a “restatement of existing law”—specifically the War Powers Act of 1973—applied to the pressing case of North Korea, though he allowed that the president likely has a different interpretation of his authorities under Article II of the Constitution. (The War Powers Act establishes procedures for when the president should consult with Congress before committing U.S. forces to an armed conflict.) “By making it clear what Congress’s interpretation is of the president’s war-making ability in North Korea, I think we begin to bind his hands,” he told me. “I think we’re fools if we don’t start taking the president at his word,” said Murphy, who sits on the Senate Foreign Relations Committee and has been a leading Democratic voice on foreign policy since Trump’s election. “He has shown an enthusiasm for military force against North Korea in his Twitter account that is extraordinary.” According to Murphy, it’s misguided to dismiss Trump’s belligerence as bluster or a negotiating tactic, or to believe that the experienced generals advising the president will restrain Trump from launching a potentially catastrophic preventive war against North Korea. “Increasingly, President Trump does what he says, even against the advice of his advisers,” Murphy noted. “His advisers told him not to decertify the Iran agreement, and he did it. His advisers told him not to stop paying the insurance companies, and he did it. Maybe his advisers are telling him not to launch a preemptive strike against North Korea, but what about his history gives us confidence that he wouldn’t do that too?” (As Trump recently told reporters, “I feel stronger and tougher on [North Korea] than other people. … I listen to everybody, but ultimately my attitude is the one that matters, isn’t it? That’s the way it works.”)