Theresa May reaffirmed her belief that “no deal is better than a bad deal” when it comes to Brexit, but added that she would like to try for one anyway—even if it means going beyond the March 2019 deadline. In a highly anticipated speech in Florence Friday, the British prime minister called for establishing a two-year “implementation period” after the U.K. formally leaves the EU, during which time the U.K. would continue to observe EU rules and access EU markets.

“Clearly people, businesses, and public services should only have to plan for one set of changes in the relationship between the U.K. and the EU,” May said. “The framework for this strictly time-limited period, which can be agreed under Article 50, would be the existing structure of EU rules and regulations.”

This is the closest the British government has come to calling for a maintained status quo in the immediate aftermath of its exit from the bloc—an apparent attempt to placate the concerns of those fearing the heightened prospects of a “cliff edge” or hard Brexit, a no-trade-deal scenario in which U.K. exports would be subject to automatic tariffs and regulations once it leaves the bloc. Under the transition period, May said access to one another’s markets would continue “on current terms,” noting that “businesses, in particular, would welcome the certainty this would provide.”

The prime minister also used her speech to address two of the three major issues related to the U.K.’s withdrawal from the EU: the fate of EU citizens’ rights in the U.K. after it leaves the bloc and Britain’s financial obligations to the bloc, known commonly as the “divorce bill.” On citizens’ rights, May reiterated the U.K.’s stance that its courts—and not the European Court of Justice, the EU high court—would ensure the rights of EU nationals living in Britain. “It has been and remains one of my first goals in this negotiation to ensure that you can carry on living your lives as before,” May said. “I am clear that the guarantee I am giving on your rights is real. And I doubt anyone with real experience of the U.K. would doubt the independence of our courts or the rigor with which they will uphold people’s legal rights.”