Angela Merkel secured her fourth term as chancellor Sunday after German voters handed her center-right Christian Democratic Union (CDU)—and its Bavarian sister party, the Christian Social Union (CSU)—the largest share of votes, a largely anticipated result marking the end of a race that several observers had written off as "boring." They weren't wrong. In the weeks leading up to the race, most polls appeared to predict Merkel's electoral victory as an all-but-foregone conclusion. According to early exit polls, Merkel's CDU/CSU received 32.5 percent of the vote, slightly lower than experts had predicted. Merkel's main opponent, the center-left Social Democrats (SDP) led by Martin Schulz, trailed behind with their worst-ever election result of just 20 percent of the vote. They were followed by the far-right Alternative für Deutschland (AfD) with 13.5 percent, the pro-business Free Democrats (FDP) with 10.5 percent, the Greens with 9.5 percent, and the left-wing populist Die Linke with 9 percent.

While some recent European elections have been consumed by issues such as the refugee crisis and increasing appeal of populist parties, Germany has enjoyed relative stability. Unlike its neighbors in France and Italy, Germany’s economy has experienced substantial growth, with its unemployment rate shrinking to 3.9 percent—nearly half of what it was during the last federal election in 2013. Moreover, Germany received 73-percent fewer applicants from asylum seekers in the first quarter of 2017 than it did in the previous year, undercutting the momentum of anti-immigrant parties like AfD. It wasn’t undercut all the way. With the third-largest share of votes, AfD will be the first far-right party to enter the Bundestag in more than half a century. Though both the CDU/CSU and SPD have ruled out forming a coalition with AfD, excluding them from being part of the next government, even its marginal presence is expected to make an impact. “There used to be a broad consensus among the big parties that the European Union is a good thing for Germany, that we support NATO, that we’re in favor of strong transatlantic ties,” Dirsus said. “Even if they are not in the government and even if they don’t make policy … German politics is going to move to the right.” Dr. Constanze Stelzenmüller, the Robert Bosch senior fellow in the Center on the United States and Europe at Brookings, told me the AfD has “refused to distance itself from its most extreme xenophobic and anti-Semitic elements,” adding that its “experience in the European parliament and in the 11 of 16 state legislatures they have entered since their founding in 2013 suggests we will see a mixture of disruption and incompetence.”