According to the U.S. intelligence community, this much is settled fact: Russia intervened in the 2016 presidential election in favor of Donald Trump. But beyond that basic consensus, much remains unknown, the subject of multiple investigations by FBI director Robert Mueller and Congressional intelligence committees.
In this episode of Radio Atlantic, recorded before a live audience at the Sixth and I Historic Synagogue, Atlantic staff writer Julia Ioffe and contributing editor Eliot Cohen join hosts Jeffrey Goldberg and Matt Thompson for a wide-ranging conversation about what Russia has wrought.
Links:
- “How Trump Is Ending the American Era” (Eliot A. Cohen)
- “Putin Spokesman Confirms Russia Offered a Reset With Trump” (John Hudson, Buzzfeed)
- “Why Didn’t Trump Build Anything in Russia?” (Julia Ioffe)
- “The Russians Are Glad Trump Detests the New Sanctions” (Julia Ioffe)
- “What Putin Wants” (David Frum, May 2014)
- Bald-Hairy (Wikipedia)