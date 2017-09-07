North Korea Is Dodging Sanctions With a Secret Bitcoin Stash

Yuji Nakamura and Sam Kim | Bloomberg

“North Korea appears to be stepping up efforts to secure bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies, which could be used to avoid trade restrictions including new sanctions approved by the United Nations Security Council. Hackers from Kim Jong Un’s regime are increasing their attacks on cryptocurrency exchanges in South Korea and related sites, according to a new report from security researcher FireEye Inc. They also breached an English-language bitcoin news website and collected bitcoin ransom payments from global victims of the malware WannaCry, according to the researcher. Kim’s apparent interest in cryptocurrencies comes amid rising prices and popularity. The same factors that have driven their success—lack of state control and secretiveness—would make them useful fund raising and money laundering tools for a man threatening to use nuclear weapons against the U.S. With tightening sanctions and usage of cryptocurrencies broadening, security experts say North Korea’s embrace of digital cash will only increase.”

*** Riding the Madaraka Express

Melissa Lefkowitz | Roads & Kingdoms

“The Standard Gauge Railway is the fastest train Kenya has ever seen. It operates at an average of 75 miles per hour. This is nearly double the speed of the country’s only other train line, the now-defunct Kenya–Uganda Railway, built in 1901 during the colonial era. As if to emphasize the point, the SGR opened 18 months ahead of schedule on Kenya’s annual anniversary of self-rule: Madaraka Day on May 31. The train line, which has been labeled the Madaraka Express, has been sold out every day since. The railway was primarily built to help ease the transport of 22 million tons of imports, which arrive every year at Mombasa’s ports and are hauled, mainly on those passing cargo trucks, to destinations around Kenya and as far away as the Democratic Republic of Congo and Rwanda. Despite its obvious benefits, the new train line, the country’s most expensive infrastructure project to date, is controversial. In 2014, President Uhuru Kenyatta signed a $3.8 billion contract with the China Roads and Bridges Corporation, a Chinese state-owned construction company, to build phase one of a railway that will eventually extend to Uganda, Rwanda, South Sudan, and Ethiopia. The disputes started almost immediately: overfinancing, land acquisition, and the project’s environmental impact.” *** After Multiple Invasions, the U.S. Army Is Getting Tired of Liberating Atropia

James Marson and Julian E. Barnes | Wall Street Journal

“‘Candidly,’ says Lieutenant Colonel Joe Buccino of the 82nd Airborne Division, a veteran of multiple Atropia actions, ‘having liberated that place four times in 15 months, it is about time we let the Atropians provide security for themselves.’