As U.S. intelligence officials reportedly suspect, North Korea may also be fine-tuning small, light nuclear warheads that can be placed on missiles capable of hitting not just U.S. allies such as South Korea and Japan, but potentially the U.S. mainland. North Korean state media has stated that it can mount a hydrogen bomb on an intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM), though it has provided scant evidence for this beyond releasing pictures of Kim Jong Un inspecting an apparent nuclear device. The test “gives more credence to [North Korea’s] claims that they’re developing a hydrogen bomb,” though it doesn’t confirm that the North now possesses a functional one, Wit told me. “The higher the yield you have, the less need for accuracy … The ability to create damage even if you’re off course increases a lot.” Put another way, the “reason for continued [nuclear] testing is to reduce the size and mass of the warhead—in order to be able to mount these on ballistic missiles of increased range,” Siegfried Hecker, a nuclear-security expert who has examined North Korea’s nuclear facilities several times, told me by email. “Testing is also required to reduce the amount of fissile materials needed for the warheads.” That North Korea has now conducted six increasingly powerful nuclear tests—four since Kim Jong Un came to power in 2012—and a flurry of missile tests in recent years suggests that its stockpile of nuclear weapons and systems to deliver them are expanding.

But, according to Wit, these developments do not necessarily mean that Kim Jong Un is more aggressive than his father or grandfather. Instead, the heightened activity may simply be representative of the North Korean nuclear program’s maturation. North Korea has spaced out its nuclear tests more than nuclear powers like Pakistan and India—so far, it has conducted six tests in 11 years—which may have helped the Kim regime do more in-depth analyses of what went right and wrong with each experiment. North Korea’s Escalating Nuclear and Missile Tests Reuters As the arms-control expert Jeffrey Lewis wrote in The Atlantic after North Korea’s fifth nuclear test last fall, by their fifth nuclear tests, Britain, China, France, Russia, and the United States, were all on their way to building thermonuclear bombs—the same category of weaponry that North Korea claims to have demonstrated this week—and were widely recognized in the world as nuclear powers. Why judge North Korea any differently? The latest nuclear test also vividly illustrates the limits of China’s influence on North Korea, despite the fact that it is North Korea’s largest trading partner and most important ally. As hostilities have grown between North Korea and the United States, Beijing has warned that tensions on the Korean peninsula are reaching “a tipping point” and, under pressure from the Trump administration, signed on to tough United Nations Security Council sanctions against Pyongyang.