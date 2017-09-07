North Korea on Thursday for the second time in recent weeks flew a ballistic missile over Japan. The launch came days after the United Nations Security Council passed its harshest round of sanctions yet on the country, and is the first missile test the North has conducted since its sixth nuclear test on September 3. (By coincidence, the launch occurred around the same time that Air Force General John Hyten, the commander in charge of America’s nuclear forces, told reporters he “had to assume” that test was of a hydrogen bomb, as North Korea claimed.) The September nuclear test was North Korea’s most powerful to date; the missile tested Thursday, The Diplomat’s Ankit Panda pointed out, flew further than any other the North has tested so far. With each incremental advance, the North gets closer to its stated goal of being able to target the United States with a nuclear weapon—and may have already reached it. Pyongyang is estimated to have about 60 nuclear weapons. But for it to be able to use their destructive power—or gain the deterrence it says it wants—it needs the ability to miniaturize a warhead that can be fitted onto an ICBM. The Japanese government estimated last month that the North had succeeded in miniaturizing a nuclear warhead—a significant development that would allow it to put the entire United States in its nuclear crosshairs.

As I reported recently, in 2016, North Korea tested 26 missiles; 16 of those tests were successful and 10 failed, according to a database maintained by the Nuclear Threat Initiative. So far this year, there have been 19 tests—counting Thursday’s: 13 successes, five failures, and one unknown. Not only is North Korea showing its increasing ability to successfully test missiles—62 percent success rate in 2016 vs 68 percent so far this year, including Thursday’s—but it is also well on its way to exceeding the number of tests it carried out last year. This suggests that the North isn’t really worried about its supply of missiles; in other words, it’s now making its own. And despite the frequency of tests, overflying Japan is an escalation. As my colleagues Yasmeen Serhan and Kathy Gilsinan noted when a North Korean missile overflew Japan in late August—the first time such an event had occurred in eight years—the North’s technical ability to do so had been known before. But the message then, as now, may have been more political than technical. They wrote: James Acton, the co-director of the nuclear policy program at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace [said]: “I think you have to look at this test more than anything else as a signal to the United States.” ... Having warned North Korea in unusually bellicose terms not to threaten America earlier this month, President Donald Trump at a recent rally noted that he thought Kim Jong Un was beginning to respect the United States, given what seemed to be a pause in North Korea’s missile testing. That apparent pause ended last Friday as the United States and South Korea engaged in annual joint military exercises that the North has long viewed as a provocation. (North Korea has tested missiles during such exercises in the past.) Still, the missile tested Thursday, like the one tested in late August, followed a flight path over northern Japan, and away from the American territory of Guam, which North Korea’s Kim Jong Un had threatened earlier in the summer. The provocation now as then may be calibrated to avoid direct confrontation with the United States, though the U.S. has maintained it hasn’t ruled out any option for dealing with North Korea.