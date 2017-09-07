Dozens of people are reportedly dead Tuesday after a magnitude 7.1 earthquake struck Mexico, on the anniversary of the 1985 quake that killed at least 5,000 people. It was the second major earthquake in the region this month. Just 10 days ago, Mexico City's earthquake-warning sirens blared ahead of an 8.1-magnitude temblor.

The warning system, which has been in place since the early 1990s, is linked to a complementary smartphone app used by millions of Mexicans.

The U.S. Geological Survey said the quake’s epicenter was five miles southeast of Atencingo, in central Puebla state, at a depth of 32 miles. Details of Tuesday’s quake are still emerging, but videos and images posted on social media showed fleeing people, collapsed buildings, and smoke emerging from structures. The mayor of Mexico City, where the quake was also felt, said many people are trapped in the rubble.

In an odd coincidence, the quake struck just hours after Mexicans participated in earthquake drills to mark the 32nd anniversary of the 1985 Mexico City earthquake. It was also the second powerful quake to strike this month: an 8.1-magnitude temblor that hit Chiapas on September 9 killed 98 people. Mexico is no stranger to quakes: Tuesday’s was the 15th since 1985. None of the quakes since that period have had the same devastating impact as the one more than three decades ago, even if several of them, including the one on September 9, were at least as powerful, if not more so. One reason for this: improved building codes.