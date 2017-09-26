Emmanuel Macron has had little in the way of a political opposition since his meteoric rise to the French presidency in April. By creating his own centrist political party, La République En Marche (LREM), the self-dubbed “Jupiterian” president engineered a political victory designed to appeal to a broad coalition. And by staffing his cabinet with representatives of the right, left, and center, he sought to ensure he would have enough allies across the political spectrum to carry out his ambitious reform agenda. It hasn’t been entirely smooth sailing for the young president. Over the summer, French pollster Ifop observed a 24-point decline in Macron’s favorability—a nosedive not seen by a French president in more than two decades. Still, opposition to Macron and his policies hasn’t impeded his ability to govern—his labor reforms were met with street protests, but they weren’t enough to stop him from signing off on them by presidential decree.

That is, until now. On Sunday, Macron's LREM failed to gain a majority in the country's Senate, claiming only 23 of the upper house of parliament's 348 seats. The right-wing Les Républicains (LR) secured the greatest share of votes with 150 seats, followed by the left-wing Socialists with 93 seats and the center-right UDI/MoDem with 43 seats. After earning a consequential 32.3 percent of the vote in the country's legislative elections in July and anticipating 50 to 60 seats in the senatorial race, François Patriat, LREM's leader in the Senate, called the party's showing a "disappointment." The loss of the Senate isn't the end of the world for Macron. France's government follows a bicameral system, in which the more-powerful lower house (the National Assembly) and the less-powerful upper house (the Senate) don't share equal weight. In cases of dispute, the National Assembly has the final word. Because of this political reality, the Senate and its 348 members are traditionally considered a less-partisan body than the National Assembly; the impact it has on presidential reforms are, as such, considered less likely to be negative. But underestimating the Senate could come at a cost. Dr. Paul Smith, an associate professor of French politics at the University of Nottingham, said the Senate has historically "always been a bit feisty," capable of slowing down even the most popular of reforms. "When François Mitterrand was president in the 1980s and he had a majority between '81 and '86, the Senate became the principal focus of opposition to his really quite radical reform program," Smith said. "There is nothing that the Senate enjoys more as part of its institutional mystique than its historical reputation for standing up to power."

Emmanuel Macron: Monsieur Unpopular Whether the Senate lives up to that reputation depends on a number of factors, including how much the Républicains and other parties want to stand in Macron’s way. Under Article 89 of France’s constitution, the president would need the approval of three-fifths of both houses of parliament convened in joint session, known as a Congrès, to enact constitutional changes, such as his proposal to shrink the number of lawmakers in both houses of the country’s parliament by a third. Though this particular reform received support from Macron’s opponents on the left and the right during the country’s presidential contest, Smith noted that support then doesn’t necessarily guarantee support now. “They’re not going to give Macron an easy ride,” he said. Bruno Retailleau, the newly-reelected head of the LR group of the Senate, suggested as much Sunday after the results were announced, calling the “poor results of the En Marche! Movement” evidence that “the honeymoon between the French people and Emmanuel Macron is over.”