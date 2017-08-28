North Korea staged its 18th, and perhaps most provocative, missile test of the year Monday night Eastern Time over Japan’s northernmost main island, following a month in which North Korean and American leaders have traded threats. Related Story The North Korean Threat Beyond ICBMs The missile, whose launch was confirmed by the Pentagon and South Korea’s joint chiefs of staff, flew 1,678 miles over the northern Japanese island of Hokkaido for approximately 14 minutes before breaking into three pieces and crashing into the Pacific Ocean. The Japanese military did not attempt to shoot down the missile, though it did alert those within its range to take necessary precautions. Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, speaking to reporters early Tuesday morning local time, said the government is doing it’s utmost to protect Japanese citizens from what he called an “unprecedented, grave, and serious threat.” The flight path was alarming, though not unprecedented. As The Diplomat’s Ankit Panda reported earlier this month, a North Korean missile (nominally a satellite launch vehicle) flew over Japan in 1998. Per Panda, “That test generated immense controversy and precipitated its self-imposed testing moratorium. While the moratorium spectacularly collapsed in 2006, North Korea has never since overflown Japan with any missiles with the exception of its failed 2009 launch of the Taepodong-2 SLV, which landed in the Pacific.” More recently, North Korean missiles have landed in Japanese waters, prompting condemnation from Japan but little change in posture, Panda notes.

Still, North Korea’s decision to launch a missile directly over Japan—the first time in eight years—is significant. “If North Korea is reckless enough to launch these over populated areas, and then the missile breaks up, what happens of course if it falls onto a populated area and causes casualties?” Michael Auslin, the Williams-Griffis Fellow in Contemporary Asia at the Hoover Institution, said. “At some point there could be an accident or a mistake, and you’re plunged into a crisis.” Though Auslin said Japan could strike down a missile if it were deemed a threat to its collective self-defense (including that of a key ally), he noted that such an action has not been taken before—in part because it’s not easy. “The risks of trying to intercept one of these missiles and failing is extremely high,” he said. “Unless you knew for certain that either because it was an intentional launch towards a population center or an accident, these decisions have to be made in an extremely short period of time. … Japan at least has the ability to attempt to act—whether it is actually prepared to do so is entirely different.” Regardless, it was known before Monday that North Korea had the ability to fly missiles over or near Japan. In May, for instance, North Korea test-fired an intermediate-range ballistic missile that reached an altitude of 1,300 miles but landed within a few hundred miles of North Korea’s own coast—the idea being to demonstrate the missile’s possible range without directly threatening neighbors. Had it flown normally, according to experts who spoke to Reuters, that missile would have had a range of some 2,500 miles, putting Japan easily within range. In July, North Korea demonstrated a further technological advance when it tested missiles experts believe could put the continental United States within range, with the estimated ability to fly some 6,500 miles.