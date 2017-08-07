Threatening an unstable adversary in possession of nuclear weapons with “fire and fury” would, in most cases, be seen as the final warning that comes before an actual military strike. But President Trump Thursday doubled down on his remarks about North Korea, suggesting they weren’t “tough enough.” “Frankly, the people that were questioning that statement—was it too tough?— maybe it wasn’t tough enough,” Trump said in Bedminster, New Jersey, where he is on vacation. “They’ve been doing this to our country for a long time, for many years, and it’s time that somebody stuck up for the people of this country and the people of other countries.” The president also seemed to downplay the effectiveness of diplomacy with North Korea and suggested that if the country threatened U.S. interests and allies “things will happen to them like they never thought possible.” The remarks about diplomacy in particular—“Sure, we’ll always consider negotiations, but they’ve been negotiating now for 25 years”—are a surprise because of the success of U.S. diplomacy at the UN last Saturday, which resulted in a unanimous vote to impose stricter sanctions on North Korea. They also appear to undermine Secretary of State Rex Tillerson’s remarks that Americans “should sleep well” because diplomatic pressure on North Korea would ultimately be successful.

Trump’s remarks Thursday cap a dramatic escalation of tensions with Pyongyang since Saturday’s sanctions imposed in response to its tests last month of intercontinental ballistic missiles capable of reaching the United States. On Tuesday, the president, in seemingly off-the-cuff remarks, said North Korea “will be met with fire and fury like the world has never seen” if it continued to threaten the U.S. Those remarks came hours after The Washington Post reported that the North had succeeded in miniaturizing a nuclear warhead that could be fitted on an ICBM. Tillerson tried to downplay the concerns, calling the president’s threat of a response with “fire and fury” the only kind of message North Korean leader Kim Jong Un would understand. Soon after that, Trump tweeted that the U.S. nuclear arsenal “is now far stronger and more powerful than ever before,” adding he hoped the U.S. would never have to use it. North Korea responded Wednesday by providing a detailed outline of a plan to fire an intermediate-range ballistic missile at Guam, the U.S. territory in the Pacific that is home to military bases. James Mattis, Trump’s defense secretary, was more measured in his response, noting the “State Department is making every effort to resolve this global threat through diplomatic means,” but added: “The DPRK should cease any consideration of actions that would lead to the end of its regime and the destruction of its people.”