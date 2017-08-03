It took President Donald Trump more than 10 days to comment on Russia’s expulsion of 755 personnel from the U.S. Embassy in Moscow, and when he did Thursday, he said: “I want to thank him [Russian President Vladimir Putin] because we’re trying to cut down on payroll, and as far as I’m concerned, I’m very thankful that he let go of a large number of people, because now we have a smaller payroll. There’s no real reason for them to go back. So I greatly appreciate the fact that we’ve been able to cut our payroll of the United States. We’ll save a lot of money.” Notwithstanding the fact that most of those affected by Putin’s order are Russians, or that Trump’s remarks come amid poor morale at the U.S. State Department amid what many career officials are calling a “hollowing out,” the president’s comments hew to a familiar theme: his reluctance to not only criticize Putin, as my colleague David Graham writes, but also to actively praise other world leaders with authoritarian tendencies.

Part of this is because Trump views at least some of these leaders as figures who bring stability—or as he has said multiple times “at least they killed terrorists.” It is in this vein, he said “we would be so much better off if” Moammar Qadafi, the former Libyan dictator, was still in charge of his country. Since Qadafi’s ouster and ultimate killing in 2011, Libya has plunged into political chaos, with little clarity on who is in charge. Trump’s remarks on Saddam Hussein, the former Iraqi leader, are similar. He called him “really bad guy,” but added: “You know what he did well? He killed terrorists. He did that so good. … Today, Iraq is Harvard for terrorism.” Iraq, while not a Western-style democracy, has spent the last decade slowly building institutions. Its military, with U.S. support, is leading the successful fight against ISIS in Iraq. Trump has even moderated his criticism of Bashar al-Assad, the Syrian leader who has led a brutal crackdown on his people, leading to the worst refugee crisis in Europe since World War II. Trump said while “Assad’s a bad guy … they’re all bad guys. We’re supporting rebels. … We don’t even know who they are.” There has been similar praise for Egyptian President Abdel ­Fatah al-Sisi, who has cracked down on civil society, banned anti-government protests, and continues the practice of torture and forced disappearances. Rodrigo Duterte, the Philippines president who has boasted about carrying out extrajudicial killings of drug dealers and criminals, is another of Trump’s favorites. Trump not only praised him during a phone call, but lauded Duterte on the “unbelievable job on the drug problem.” Trump’s affinity for Duterte’s actions against suspected drug traffickers echoes his remarks last month when he told officers “don’t be too nice” to suspects.