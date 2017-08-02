The president has been mum on Russia’s expulsion of U.S. diplomats. The secretary of state has reportedly declined funds to fight Moscow’s propaganda.

U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson’s reported resistance to taking $80 million allocated by the U.S. Congress to fight Russian and ISIS propaganda has been described as “highly unusual.” But it fits into a larger pattern of what’s shaping up to be a very odd Russia policy. Consider this: Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered on Sunday that the U.S. reduce its diplomatic staff in his country by 755 (the order, as has been pointed out will mostly affect Russians). The move was a response to a similar, albeit much smaller, U.S. action announced by President Obama last December, in which 35 Russian diplomatic staff were expelled from the U.S. Since that time, President Trump has used his favored bully pulpit, Twitter, to exhort Republican senators to change the Senate rules on voting in order to pass his health-care legislation; has railed against the Affordable Care Act; has cited impressive stock-market data and economic figures during his six months in office; and has blasted “the fake news media and Trump enemies.” References to Putin’s actions: zero.

Nor, until Wednesday, had the president said anything publicly about the sanctions bill delivered to him last week by overwhelming majorities in both the House and the Senate, which makes the president consult with Congress before waiving punitive measures against Russia. The bill tightens restrictions on a range of Russian businesses and interests (and has also angered the European Union). Trump signed it Wednesday without fanfare, though he did express his concerns about it in a signing statement. “Since this bill was first introduced, I have expressed my concerns to Congress about the many ways it improperly encroaches on Executive power, disadvantages American companies, and hurts the interests of our European allies,” Trump wrote, calling the measure “seriously flawed.” He said it “encroaches on the executive branch’s authority to negotiate … [making] it harder for the United States to strike good deals for the American people, and will drive China, Russia, and North Korea much closer together.” But he added he was “signing this bill for the sake of national unity.” “I built a truly great company worth many billions of dollars,” Trump said in the statement. “That is a big part of the reason I was elected. As president, I can make far better deals with foreign countries than Congress.” Speaking at the State Department on Tuesday, Tillerson said “neither the president nor I are very happy about” the congressional action.