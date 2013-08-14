Secretary of State Rex Tillerson this week became the latest U.S. official to say Russia was supplying arms to the Afghan Taliban, calling it a violation of international norms. His remarks, which came just days after President Trump announced a new open-ended U.S. military commitment to Afghanistan, echo those of General John Nicholson, the head of U.S. and international forces in Afghanistan, and Army General Curtis Scaparrotti, commander of the U.S. European Command. Russia, which has been critical of U.S. policy in Afghanistan, has vehemently denied the accusations. But Russia’s involvement in Afghanistan is not new—nor is it happy. The most recent history dates back to the Cold War when the Soviet Union, which shared a long border with Afghanistan, invaded the country in 1979, set up a puppet government, fought a long and bloody war against U.S.-backed mujahedin, and eventually withdrew in embarrassment in 1989, a defeat that marked the beginning of the end of the Soviet Union. The Russians, wary of this intervention, had mostly stayed away from Afghanistan following the U.S.-led invasion of 2001, but in recent years have reached out to the Afghan government, the Taliban, Pakistan, and China in an attempt to cement Russia’s influence in the country as a counterweight to the U.S.

Russia is doing so in a country where, most military officials agree, the Afghan government and the Taliban are at a stalemate. As recently as two years ago, Russia engaged publicly with the Afghan government—going as far as to discuss arms sales, as well as logistical support for its police and armed forces. But more recent reports suggest Moscow is finding common cause with the Taliban. By engaging with the Taliban, Russia would have leverage with the largest non-state actor in the country—a group that is also supported by Pakistan. Indeed, Russian, Pakistani, and Chinese officials met in Moscow last December to discuss Afghanistan, a meeting marked by the absence of any Afghan government representatives or their allies from India. (A subsequent meeting was arranged to include those two nations and Iran.) The Taliban and Russia may have made common cause over their shared opposition to the Islamic Movement of Uzbekistan and ISIS, both of which operate inside Afghanistan. Besides returning to prominence in the region, Moscow’s goal in Afghanistan, as it is throughout the Muslim world, is to limit the impact of the Islamist groups. So it’s incongruous for Russia to support the Taliban—unless it sees that group as helping keep the others in check without threatening Russia itself. But while Russian links to the Taliban can be alleged through news reports and public statements, direct Russian arms supplies to the Taliban are hard to prove.