Updated at 5:36 p.m. ET It’s become almost a cliché to invoke the Cold War in the context of current U.S.-Russia relations, but the ongoing tit-for-tat expulsions of diplomats and closures of diplomatic facilities resemble that era not just in the tensions, but in the tactics. Thursday’s U.S. order to Russia to shut its consulate in San Francisco was the latest in a series of retaliatory measures that began last December—and it also coincided with the arrival in Washington of Anatoly Antonov, the new Russian ambassador to the U.S. Antonov responded, according to the AFP’s reporter in Moscow, by quoting Lenin on the “hysterical impulses” of the U.S. versus the “iron battalions of the [Russian] proletariat.” U.S.-Russia relations have been dismal for several years, with Russia’s 2014 annexation of Ukraine’s Crimean peninsula marking a particularly low point, at least until Russia’s meddling in the U.S. presidential elections in 2016. This new battle of diplomatic expulsions began last December when President Obama kicked out 30 Russian diplomats from the U.S. and seized Russian diplomatic compounds in New York and Maryland to retaliate for Moscow’s election interference. The Kremlin waited until late July—in hopes the Trump administration would reverse the course set by its predecessor—but then it ordered the U.S. to reduce its diplomatic staff in the country by 755 people (mostly Russian employees) and seized two U.S. diplomatic properties in Russia.

On Thursday, the Trump administration retaliated to that retaliation: The State Department ordered Russia to close by September 2 its consulate general in San Francisco, a chancery annex in Washington, D.C., and a consular annex in New York City. (The move does not, so far, mean additional expulsions of diplomatic staff.) The action means each country will now have three consulates in the other. The U.S. consulates in Russia are in Saint Petersburg, Vladivostok, and Yekaterinburg. By the time it complies with the State order, Russia will have consulates in New York, Seattle, and Houston. “While there will continue to be a disparity in the number of diplomatic and consular annexes, we have chosen to allow the Russian Government to maintain some of its annexes in an effort to arrest the downward spiral in our relationship,” Heather Nauert, the State Department’s spokeswoman, said in a statement. Meanwhile, the U.S. and Russia are in some places cooperating on issues like counterterrorism, but remain at odds on Ukraine, where the Russian annexation of Crimea and covert incursion into Eastern Ukraine has prompted U.S. sanctions—both unilateral and coordinated with the EU. It’s unclear how many Russians will be affected by Thursday’s move, which the State Department said it was undertaking in the “spirit of parity” following Putin’s dramatic expulsions from earlier in the summer. The number of people employed by the U.S. mission in Russia is now at 455—a number that’s significantly lower than the 1,279 staffers (including 934 local hires) employed by the mission in 2013. In 2006, the number was 1,779.