Given new revelations about North Korea’s nuclear capabilities—and harsh rhetoric from President Trump—Jeffrey Goldberg and Matt Thompson talk with Mark Bowden, the author of The Atlantic’s July/August cover story on how to deal with North Korea. In that story, Bowden laid out the four options a U.S. administration has for handling North Korea’s nuclear ambitions—trying to prevent its progress, turning the screws on the country’s leadership, decapitating its leaders, and accepting that a nuclear North Korea is inevitable—and why all of those options are bad.
In this bonus episode of the podcast, Bowden talks about how this week’s news affects that calculus, and whether any one of those paths has grown more likely.
