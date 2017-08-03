When Britons voted to leave the European Union last year, they did so in part so they could have more control over European immigration into the United Kingdom—giving them the power to decide who can come live and study and in the U.K., and who can’t.

“We are not leaving the European Union only to give up control of immigration again,” Prime Minister Theresa May, whose Conservative party pledged to reduce overall immigration to below 100,000 per year, told fellow Tory lawmakers at their party’s conference in October. “We have voted to leave the European Union and become a fully independent, sovereign country. We will do what independent, sovereign countries do. We will decide for ourselves how we control immigration.”

Though the U.K.’s actual Brexit date, March 2019, is still a ways off, their wish may already be coming true. Last week, the British Office for National Statistics (ONS) issued new findings that net migration (the difference between those entering the U.K. and those leaving it) fell by nearly a quarter, from 327,000 last year to 246,000 this year. This represents a three-year low, and it’s primarily attributed to the departure of EU citizens from the Czech Republic, Estonia, Hungary, Latvia, Lithuania, Poland, Slovakia, and Slovenia. Though the ONS noted that Brexit may be what is influencing EU nationals’ decision to leave the U.K., it also said that “it is too early to tell if this is an indication of a long-term trend.”

The U.K.’s immigration minister, Brandon Lewis, welcomed the results of the report as “encouraging.” But it may be too soon to celebrate, said Jonathan Portes, a professor of economics and public policy at King’s College London and a senior fellow at independent research institute U.K. in a Changing Europe. “It’s very odd to see that this is a success, in the sense that to the extent this is a result of Brexit, it’s the result of the fact that the U.K. is less attractive to foreign nationals as a place to live, work, and raise a family,” he told me. “We’re not being more selective. It’s the immigrants who are being more selective. It’s not that we’re choosing to have fewer immigrants, it’s that fewer immigrants are choosing to come here.”