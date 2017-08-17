Updated at 2:26 p.m.

Authorities in Barcelona are confirming 13 deaths and 50 injuries in what they are describing as a terrorist attack at Las Ramblas, the popular tourist attraction that was immortalized in George Orwell’s Homage to Catalonia.

Authorities said a van was driven onto a sidewalk and hit pedestrians. A suspect was arrested more than an hour after the incident, police said, describing the suspect as a “terrorist attacker.” Police in Barcelona said unconfirmed reports of a second attacker holed up in a bar were false.

It is not yet clear who is behind Thursday’s attack in Barcelona, though El Pais, the Spanish newspaper, quoting anonymous officials identified the attacker as a Moroccan-born man. Recent attacks in other European cities have been claimed by Islamists who claim they were inspired by ISIS. However, Barcelona has been the site of recent anti-tourism protests and anarchists had recently warned they would strike British tourists in Europe; Barcelona is a popular tourist destination.

Spain has had a long history with terrorism, but much of the violence was carried out by ETA, the Basque separatist group, which declared a truce in 2011. Catalonia, where Barcelona is located, is home to a powerful separatist sentiment, but that secessionist movement has not been violent. The most high-profile recent attack, however, was attributed to al-Qaeda in 2004 when near-simultaneous attacks on Madrid’s commuter train system killed 192 people and injured more than 2,000. Those attacks, which came three days before the country was set to vote in general elections, was the worst in Spanish history.

The manner of Thursday’s attack at Las Ramblas matches several recent high-profile terrorist attacks across Europe, including in Nice, France, and London. What’s different about such attacks is the number of casualties vary widely. A recent car and knife attack at Ohio State in 2016 injured a few people; one woman was killed in last weekend’s attack in Charlottesville, Virginia; six people were killed in the Westminster Bridge attack in London; and more than 80 people were killed in Nice. But as my colleague Uri Friedman wrote in April after a truck was used to strike pedestrians in Stockholm: “But the nasty truth about violence so basic—requiring no training, weapons, or collaboration with a terrorist group, nothing more than access to a vehicle and the ability to drive it—is that it is extremely difficult to prevent. The less complex the terrorist plot, the harder it is to thwart.”