The White House chief strategist said he was aiming to replace experts at the State and Defense departments.

At a time when Asia threatens to present the Trump administration with its first real foreign-policy crisis, the White House chief strategist Steve Bannon has said he plans to marginalize the Asia-related bureaus at the U.S. State and Defense Departments, which he views as insufficiently committed to a hard line on China. “I’m changing out people at East Asian Defense; I’m getting hawks in,” Bannon told The American Prospect, a liberal magazine, in a candid interview. “I’m getting Susan Thornton [acting head of East Asian and Pacific Affairs] out at State.” At issue in the interview are Bannon’s views toward China—“We’re at economic war with China”—and what he sees as its inadequate help reining in North Korea. (“On Korea, they’re just tapping us along. It’s just a sideshow.” He also said he doesn’t believe there’s a military solution for North Korea.) Although Bannon’s remarks about those U.S. officials are striking, the senior positions at both State and Defense are technically vacant. Their current occupants are Thornton, a career foreign-service officer who is the acting assistant secretary for East Asian and Pacific Affairs; and David Helvey, who is the acting assistant secretary of defense for Asian and Pacific Security Affairs. The two officials have been at the forefront of the U.S. response to North Korea’s missile tests last month and its threats to strike near Guam, the U.S. territory in the Pacific.

Incoming administrations typically name their own candidates for these senior positions, but the Trump administration has been unusually slow in this regard: At the U.S. State Department, for example, there have been no nominees for 96 out of 141 senior positions that require Senate confirmation, according to a database maintained by the Partnership for Public Service—the highest number of vacancies for any Cabinet-level department. The corresponding figures for the Defense Department are 26 out of 53. Bannon’s remarks are surprising given that he’s publicly claiming say over key appointments. “I think it’s striking that he would publicly claim such a strong role on personnel, especially given reports that both Secretary [Rex] Tillerson and [James] Mattis [the defense secretary] have been frustrated with the slow progress of appointments, which are usually their domain,” Abraham Denmark, a former deputy assistant secretary of defense for East Asia who is now director of the Asia Program at the Wilson Center, told me. “The people currently acting in those positions ... I certainly can’t speak to their positions on these issues, but I’ve known them to be consummate professionals and dedicated civil servants who are driven by mission to defend the United States and implement the policies of the leadership.” The naming of Thornton, in particular, is likely to rankle the State Department where morale is said to be low because of what many employees view as its diminished role in the Trump administration. The 96 vacancies, including key ambassadorships, notwithstanding, the department is also being reorganized, with the secretary of state having brought in two consulting firms to make recommendations. Tillerson himself has been described as aloof, and news reports have described the department as directionless. (Tillerson has rejected these claims.)