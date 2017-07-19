“Why,” begins a classic joke, “is divorce so expensive?” The U.K. is now facing its own divorce bill from the European Union, and though the exact figure is still under negotiation, it fits the premise—economic analysts project the sum could fall anywhere in the range of 20 billion to 100 billion euros. But with some U.K. leaders insisting they shouldn’t have to pay at all, it’s less clear it will fit the punchline: “Because it’s worth it.”

The massive range is a hint of just how difficult it is to determine what, if anything, the U.K. owes to the bloc it’s trying to leave behind after a generally solid, if not always blissful, 44-year union. For the EU, which claims the bill will cover financial obligations to the bloc the U.K. incurred before it voted to leave, the sum is “simply settling accounts.” As the EU Chief Brexit Negotiator Michel Barnier explained last week during a press conference in Brussels, “It’s not easy and it might be expensive, but we are not asking for a single pound or euro more than they have legally agreed to provide. You can discuss this or that budget line, but they have to start by recognizing that they have entered into commitments.” Though the U.K. hasn’t yet presented a formal response to the EU’s financial demand, some British lawmakers have dismissed the very idea of an exit bill as “absurd” and “extortionate.”

Settling on a final sum is among the many contentious issues to be settled before the U.K. can head out on its own. The issue is featured multiple times on the EU and U.K. negotiators’ agenda this week, as the sides have resumed Brexit talks in Brussels. EU negotiators have warned that it could be a sticking point, and have threatened not to move forward on other topics, such as working out a trade deal between the U.K. and the remaining 27 EU countries, until the U.K.’s financial obligations are addressed.

The European Commission, the EU’s executive arm, says the financial settlement will be “based on the principle that the United Kingdom must honor its share of the financing of all obligations undertaken while it was a member of the Union.” As a member of the EU, the U.K. is responsible for approximately 15 percent of the 28-member bloc’s common budget. Since the EU budget is determined every seven years (the current one spans until 2020), European lawmakers want the British government to honor the financial commitments it made when the budget was agreed upon in 2013. These obligations include EU-wide investment projects, pension promises to EU officials, and other liabilities. If it agrees, the U.K. would effectively be paying into the EU budget a year beyond its projected exit date: March 2019.