Urban Dreams

Rollo Romig | California Sunday

“The three titans of India at its mo­ment of independence had divergent visions of the country’s urban future. Mohandas Gandhi insisted that ‘the true Indian civilization is in the Indian villages.’ B. R. Ambedkar, champion of Dalits, the so-called untouchables, disdained the Indian village as ‘a sink of localism, a den of ignorance’ and urged lower-caste Indians to begin anew in cities. Likewise, but in service of his industrial dreams, Jawaharlal Nehru, the republic’s first prime minister, endorsed an urban ideal ‘unfettered by the traditions of the past.’ Gandhi is losing this argument badly. The consulting firm McKinsey & Company has estimated that at its current rate of urbanization, India will need to build the equivalent of ‘a new Chicago every year.’ Most of those Chicagos will materialize by expanding already existing cities. A handful will be built from scratch, and Amaravati is one of them. So why this particular Chicago, at this particular time, in this particular place? The short answer is that in 2014, the state of Andhra Pradesh split in two, and the new state, called Telangana, got the capital. So what’s left of Andhra Pradesh needs a new capital city ASAP.”

* * * The Arab World Has Never Recovered From the Loss of 1967

Hisham Melhem | Foreign Policy

“Fifty years after the defeat, the brittle world the Arabs built is unraveling in civil wars fought with abandon by cruel men supported by equally cruel foreign and regional marauders. Ancient cities that survived many an invader now lay in ruins in Syria, Iraq, Libya, and Yemen. Schools and hospitals, places of worship, bakeries and pharmacies—all were repeatedly violated by governments and rebels. Millions of bereft souls wandered over large swaths of scorched earth before fleeing their countries, by choice or by force, forming rivers of refugees and spilling over into neighboring lands and then scattering across Europe. A tragic modern version of the ‘Middle Passage’ has taken place in the Mediterranean, whose deceptively calm waves became the watery graves of many a refugee braving the sea on rickety, overflowing boats operated by greedy seamen, the slave traders of yesteryear. In the second half of the second decade of the 21st century, Arabs—who barely constitute 5 percent of the world’s population—burdened the world with more than 50 percent of its refugees.” * * * Can a New Generation in the Banlieues Change French Politics?

Elisabeth Zerofsky | The New York Times Magazine

“The campaign season in France this spring revolved around the meaning of ‘Frenchness,’ a perennial question given new urgency by a refugee crisis, terrorist attacks that resulted in the highest number of deaths on French soil since the 1940s, the year-and-a-half-long state of emergency that followed and a generalized economic anxiety. Every week seemed to bring a new polemic about ‘mass immigration’ (in reality, France granted refugee status to only 26,000 people who applied in 2016, and the total immigrant population has increased only slightly in the last 10 years) or the role of France’s Muslims (estimated at less than 6 percent of the population, half of whom are largely secular) in formulating an Islam compatible with the French Republic or the importance of affirming French culture,’ whatever that might be. In one way or another, politicians were often talking about the banlieues, which served as a kind of boogeyman, a stand-in for the social currents unsettling France. Bouteghmès, himself a product of these forces and a consummate proponent of French Republicanism, was, like many of the people he represents, an object of much of this discussion if seldom an equal partner in it.”