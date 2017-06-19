The fire at the Grenfell Tower housing estate in West London last week has left, at present writing, 79 people missing and presumed dead. The business of figuring out the how and why of the disaster is already underway, and a few probable culprits have been identified, chief among them the callous neglect of officials both local and national. More (and probably worse) will come to light as the formal investigation gets underway. For now, it may be worth taking an additional step back to consider how massive social-housing projects like Grenfell came to be in the first place—and how they’re being built differently today. Related Story The Grenfell Tower Fire and London's Public-Housing Crisis The story of high-rise social housing after World War II is littered with travesties, and Grenfell, an uninspired vertical bunker built in 1974, is yet one more instance in a wearisome pattern. At several postwar public housing projects in New York City, new tenants in the 1940s and 1950s were shocked to find their apartments lacked basic fixtures like closet doors and toilet seats. In Manchester in the U.K., the infamous early-’70s Hulme Crescents were declared unfit for habitation just two years after their construction. They subsequently became the favored flophouse of local bands like Joy Division. Pruitt-Igoe in St. Louis; Cabrini Green in Chicago; Robin Hood Gardens in London— Grenfell was hardly the worst (its architect has lately claimed it could have stood “another hundred years”), but the litany of persistent problems it faced over the years is far from atypical. Many of these buildings were simply bad to begin with, though the reasons why are complex and in no ways exculpatory of Grenfell’s hapless political stewards. To varying degrees, social-housing blocks like Grenfell are the godchildren of Franco-Swiss architect Le Corbusier, who from as early as the 1920s championed a vision of gleaming towers set in rolling park landscapes. In publicly advocating for his urban ideas, Le Corbusier warned of “architecture or revolution”—only large-scale housing of his type, he claimed, could keep the fed-up masses from rising en masse to protest their squalid living conditions. It was a fine sales pitch, but it also reflected an emerging reality: By the end of World War II, the United States estimated that some 5 million new homes would be needed to house returning veterans. In the country’s biggest cities, severe overcrowding had given rise to the all-to-common “hot bed,” in which shift workers shared a single room at different hours. The situation was scarcely better in Britain, France, or elsewhere in the West, and the simple construction, mass-produced materials, and apparent technological sophistication of Le Corbusier’s model seemed the best and only way for governments to avert total social breakdown.

The exigencies of the time meant that the buildings went up faster than their performance could be assessed—or than improvements to their design could be implemented. The latter was especially unfortunate. In New York, famed planner Robert Moses had always understood that the city’s lofty brick housing projects came with an expiration date: They had been constructed with planned obsolescence in mind, in the full expectation that they would be replaced after a couple decades, presumably by buildings reflecting the lessons of the projects that preceded them. In an era of bold social experiments, postwar public housing both in America and abroad was the boldest of them all, an attempt to forestall a massive housing crunch while simultaneously sending up a trial balloon for a new urban future. The gamble, as we know, did not pay off. The perception that social-housing projects were a waste of money led, in time, to a political backlash, one that foreclosed the possibility of replacing the buildings in meaningful numbers. In America, the reaction took the form of the Nixon moratorium, which halted all federal expenditure for new public housing; in the U.K., it took the form of the Thatcherite wave, which not only blocked any new construction but sold off many housing estates—pricing out their intended tenants—while systematically starving other estates of necessary funds. At the end of this long, tortuous road stand the smoldering remains of the tower in North Kensington.