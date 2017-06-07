At the heart of Britain’s election, there is an absence. In a campaign which has been knocked sideways by terrorist violence, cack-handed U.S. presidential interventions, and some extraordinary acts of political self-harm, it is the one true constant: No one says anything meaningful about Brexit. From outside the U.K., it seems absurd. In under two years’ time, unless the government can secure a transitional arrangement, the country will drop out the European Union without a deal. And then things get really messy. Related Story Theresa May's Incredible Shrinking Poll Numbers Customs stations and hard borders would suddenly spring up in areas which haven't had them for decades, including Ireland. Brexit would detonate like a bomb on the global trading network. No regulators would have been set up to replace the EU ones, triggering chaos across markets, from pharmaceuticals to aviation. It’s not even clear that tourist visas to the continent would be available without further action. With no sign that the government plans to offer a guarantee of residence, we can’t rule out the possibility that millions of European citizens will be forced to leave the U.K. Similarly, we don’t yet know if another million and a half U.K. citizens living in Europe will have to return home. In short, it could be a moment of profound national humiliation, with billions lost in trade and investment. But in the waning days of the election, the candidates have barely discussed Brexit. It is like a bad smell at an elegant dinner party.

Given that this was supposed to be a Brexit election, this is a rather strange turn of events. When May strode out from Downing Street and announced the vote in mid-April, she presented it as an opportunity to secure a mandate for Brexit talks and silence her dissenters in parliament. Both arguments were nonsensical. Brussels signaled that it was completely indifferent as to any mandate she might have, and anyway, she had already initiated the formal process for leaving the EU by triggering Article 50. Any internal dissent had already failed. The real reason May wanted an election was to take advantage of the abysmal poll ratings of Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn, a hard leftist who had been swept into political leadership by a sudden swell of Bernie-Sanders-like youthful idealism. He is presentationally catastrophic, lacks any sense of the mercilessness you need for day-to-day political operations, and has a string of appalling judgments in his past, including ones concerning the IRA and Hamas. He is the sort of person a conservative prime minister would invent if they could conjure an opponent from scratch. So May triggered the election, hoping to significantly expand her slim 17-seat majority. Her proposition was simple: Who would you prefer in the negotiating room: Corbyn or her? May was confident the public would go for the latter. But things did not go quite as she expected. In late May, a terrorist killed 23 people, including himself, at a pop concert in Manchester using an improvised explosive device. Last weekend, there was another atrocity, this time involving van and knife attacks on London Bridge. Pundits presumed the attacks would shift the election debate to security, and therefore help May. After all, she was the law and order candidate. Corbyn seemed to have never met an anti-Western terrorist organization he hadn't liked.

In reality, things were more complicated. May had been in charge of Britain’s internal security as the secretary of the Home Office for years before becoming prime minister, and in that time had overseen cuts to the police. Journalists started asking questions about her record. Then Donald Trump started tweeting. The American president is awful to his enemies, but even worse to his friends. Back when May visited him in January, she offered him the honor of a state visit to the U.K.—a hard sell, given that right- and left-wing Brits alike despise Trump. The invitation now haunts her. After the London Bridge attack, Trump launched a personal campaign against the Mayor of London, Sadiq Khan. Brits were startled. They were used to seeing America as a close friend. The sight of a U.S. president attacking the mayor of London after a terrorist attack in his city was astonishing. But for May it was even worse. She had thrown in her lot with Trump. Everything he now did reflected on her judgment. Press conferences were now dominated by journalists asking whether she would rescind the invitation of a state visit. But May had more problems—she was also failing on an individual level. She introduced a policy which forced the elderly to use their assets to pay for their end-of-life care after their death, up to the last £100,000. In tabloid-speak, this translated to: The government will take your house after you die if you get dementia. It seemed almost designed to alienate the over-65s, a demographic which breaks hard for the Conservatives and is disciplined about voting. After a few days of increasing alarm among Conservative strategists, May backed down.