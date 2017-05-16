The president says both the Palestinians and the Israelis are ready for a deal. But no one can figure out exactly what he's going for.

JERUSALEM—Standing next to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Tuesday, Donald Trump declared that the Palestinians were ready for peace. “As I have repeatedly said, I am personally committed to helping Israelis and Palestinians achieve a peace agreement, and I had a meeting this morning with President Abbas and can tell you that the Palestinians are ready to reach for peace,” said Trump, who met with Palestinian leader Mahmoud Abbas earlier on Tuesday in Bethlehem. “I know you’ve heard it before. I am telling you—that’s what I do. They are ready to reach for peace.” Related Story Could Trump Be Palestinians' Best Hope? Trump then gestured toward Netanyahu, sitting near him onstage, referring to him as “my good friend Benjamin” and saying that the Israeli leader, too, wanted peace. Trump has, to the surprise and gratification of many observers, shown seemingly genuine enthusiasm about negotiating a peace deal between the Israelis and the Palestinians. But the Israel Museum speech capped off a full visit to Israel and the Palestinian territories in which Trump did not specifically refer to a two-state solution—which past administrations have taken for granted as the eventual result of peace talks—leaving the exact parameters of his “ultimate deal” unclear.

On this issue at least, Trump faced a fair number of skeptics on Tuesday, even apart from Netanyahu himself. His audience for the speech included a who’s who of Israeli politics on the left and right—and some notables from the U.S. as well. Republican megadonor Sheldon Adelson and his wife Miriam were in attendance, as was the former Arkansas governor and presidential candidate Mike Huckabee. “Forming a second Palestinian state beyond the one in Gaza which is a failed terror state is no solution,” said Naftali Bennett, the leader of the right-wing Jewish Home party, before the speech. “I certainly hope he doesn’t go down that path and until now he’s not indicated that he’s gonna go down that path.” Bennett had hailed Trump’s election as “a tremendous opportunity for Israel to immediately announce its intention to renege on the idea of establishing Palestine in the heart of the country—a direct blow to our security and the justice of our cause.” Justice Minister Ayelet Shaked, a member of Bennett’s party, downplayed Trump’s peace push, saying “he doesn’t force a plan like Clinton, like Obama ... he doesn’t force a solution.” But, as former U.S. ambassador to Israel Dan Shapiro noted on Twitter, the Arabs won’t accept a deal without a Palestinian state. Israeli opposition leader Isaac Herzog said he interpreted Trump as intending to bring about a two-state solution, despite his not using the term.

“I’m sure the solution will be two states, there’s no other solution,” Herzog told reporters. “Because that’s the only solution that can be accepted by all sides concerned.” Herzog heaped praise on Trump and his team, saying they “changed the atmosphere in the region within two months. Suddenly hope has come about.” He said he told Trump at the airport arrival ceremony at Ben Gurion International Airport on Monday: “‘Mr. President, as leader of the opposition I tell you that there is major support for your vision for peace.’ He he kept on repeating that and said to the prime minister what he mentioned later in the press about what he heard in Riyadh. And what he heard in Riyadh is a positive tone.” Trump has been effusive in his praise of Saudi Arabia’s King Salman since visiting Riyadh, calling him a “very wise man” on Tuesday. Former Israeli ambassador to the U.S. Michael Oren, now a member of the Knesset for Moshe Kahlon’s Kulanu party, said Trump’s vagueness is a smart negotiating tactic. “The vaguer, the better the chances for negotiations,” Oren said. “What’s significant here is the absence of a determination of what the outcome of negotiations is,” Oren said. “The approach is not diplomatic, it’s business.” “To my mind it’s a mistake that both Bush made and Obama made, determining the outcome of negotiations before negotiations started,” Oren said. “It almost completely eliminated the Palestinian interest in negotiating.”