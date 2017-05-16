The Autocrat’s Language

Masha Gessen | New York Review of Books

“When I was a young journalist, I went back to my country of birth to work in my native language. In the early 1990s, Russian journalists were engaged in the project of reinventing journalism—which itself had been used to perform the opposite of conveying reliable information. Language was a problem. The language of politics had been pillaged, as had the language of values and even the language of feelings: after decades of performing revolutionary passion, people had become weary of the very idea of passion. So the new Russian journalists opted for language that was descriptive in the most direct way: We tried to stick to verbs and nouns, and only to things that could be directly observed. It was the journalistic equivalent of the hardware store: If the shape of a word could not be clearly described and its weight could not be measured, it could not be used. This kind of language is good for describing things that are in front of your eyes and terrible for conveying the contents of your mind or heart. It was constraining.”

* * * North Korea’s Consistently Apocalyptic Propagandists

Hannah Beech | The New Yorker

“The prickliness of North Korea’s messaging also can be read as an evolutionary strategy, akin to a hedgehog showing its spines to protect its pink underbelly. ‘Even with its nuclear program, North Korea is a weak country with an outdated military and a very small population,’ Andrei Lankov, a professor of Korean studies at Kookmin University, in Seoul, told me. ‘The only card they hold is to appear completely irrational and unpredictable. When they say they will wipe South Korea and the U.S. off the map, this propaganda gives an image of crazy zealots, who could do anything. They want the world to believe this image.’ In asymmetric warfare, belligerent propaganda—not to mention nuclear-tipped ballistic missiles that may one day reach the U.S. mainland—is a useful tool.” * * * How a Woman in England Tracks Civilian Deaths in Syria, One Bomb at a Time

Greg Jaffe | The Washington Post

“‘I try not to listen because it makes the images more disturbing,’ she said. This is her second year of doing this, an almost daily routine since Haddad, 45, became one of the first analysts for Airwars, an eight-person nonprofit group started with a simple question: Exactly how many civilians were being killed in the American-led air campaigns in Iraq and Syria? Was it even possible to know? The usual sources of such information—reporters, the United Nations, and human rights groups that traditionally monitor civilian deaths—have been largely absent from the battlefields, especially after a series of kidnappings and beheadings of journalists and aid workers in Syria.”