Alexei Navalny on Putin’s Russia: ‘All Autocratic Regimes Come to an End’

Shaun Walker | The Guardian

“For Navalny, the fortnight behind bars seems to have been an energizing rather than a demoralizing experience. ‘There were some others in the jail, and for all of them it was their first protest in their lives,’ says Navalny when I meet him in his office in a Moscow business centre. ‘When they saw me walking past, they were calling out, ‘When’s the next protest?’ They weren’t asking if there would be one, they wanted to know when.’ Navalny, 40, is a lawyer-turned-campaigner whose Anti-Corruption Foundation carries out investigations into the wealth of Putin’s inner circle. After some years when he was on the fringes of liberal politics but known for his Russian nationalist views, Navalny emerged as the main opposition leader in the wave of protests that accompanied the build-up to the last Russian presidential election, in 2012.”

* * * Otto Warmbier Has Been a Prisoner of North Korea Since the Start of 2016. Has America Forgotten Him?

Nash Jenkins | Time

“There are five flights a week from Pyongyang to Beijing by Air Koryo, North Korea's state airline, and the earliest leaves at 8:20 on Saturday mornings. If you’re one of the several hundred American tourists who defy their State Department’s official warning and travel to the authoritarian hermit state each year, this will easily get you to the Chinese capital in time for one of several afternoon flights stateside. The morning of Jan. 2, 2016, was foggy and cold. The night before, a meteorologist on the state-controlled Korean Central Television said that temperatures the following afternoon might climb to the mid-40s (around 7°C)—a balmy respite after a bitter, snowy week—but at dawn, when Otto Warmbier was heading from the Yanggakdo International Hotel to Sunan International Airport, 18 miles north, thermostats in the capital hovered just above freezing.” * * * 19th Century Princess And Cookbook Author Was Also Georgia’s First Feminist

Giorgi Lomsadze | NPR

“Georgian chefs now increasingly consult Jorjadze’s book for forgotten flavors, many of them obliterated by the Soviet Union's homogenizing influence. ‘Diversity and extravagance were frowned upon in the Soviet [Union],’ says Tekuna Gachechiladze, a prominent Georgian chef and restaurateur. ‘Daily cooking was reduced to humdrum things like fried, minced meat patties and mashed potatoes, while proper Georgian meals like satsivi were served only on holidays.’