It’s hard to imagine how Wednesday could have gone any worse for the Trump White House. But it did, because the Trump White House didn’t see any reason to cancel or reschedule or somehow modify the president’s promise to Russian President Vladimir Putin that he would receive Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov in the Oval Office. Apparently, the day after firing the man investigating members of your campaign for possible collusion with the Kremlin is as good a day as any to receive one of the Kremlin’s most loyal emissaries. Related Story Trump Trolls His Critics Not only that, it was such a good day that it was only natural to say, sure, Sergei, bring in your official photographer, only to find out that it was actually a Russian wire photographer who immediately released photos of you having a jolly old time with both the Russian foreign minister and that honey pot of a man, Russian ambassador Sergei Kislyak—even though it was a closed meeting and the American press was not allowed in. And so as Thursday dawned with concerns that the Russians had bugged the Oval Office and senators asking NSA director Mike Rogers if the agency had been consulted about Russians bringing electronics into the White House (no), anonymous White House staffers ranted to CNN’s Jim Acosta that the Russians “tricked us” and “they lie!” and Obama’s last national security advisor Susan Rice openly mocked them on Twitter. “No kidding!” she wrote.

By Thursday afternoon, an enraged Trump tweeted that “the Russians must be laughing up their sleeves watching as the U.S. tears itself apart over a Democrat EXCUSE for losing the election.” It was remarkably close to the point of view of the Russians, who have long denied they had anything to do with the 2016 election and who were, in fact, loving every minute of this mess. Emerging from an arena tunnel like an MVP, Putin, clad in full hockey gear are ready to play what would obviously be a really hard-fought match with Russian pros, was caught by a carefully placed American reporter who asked Putin what he thought Comey’s firing would mean for U.S.-Russia relations. “There will be no effect,” Putin said, his face tight and grinning. “Your question looks very funny for me. Don't be angry with me. We have nothing to do with that. President Trump is acting in accordance with his competence, in accordance with his law and constitution. What about us? Why us?” He clearly took great pleasure in sticking to Russia’s standard line on such things: We don’t know what you guys are doing over there, but boy are we glad to be mature adults above the fray. And then he went off to score seven goals with the confidence of a man whose country is running smoothly. Predictably, Russian newscasts led with the Trump-Lavrov meeting, followed by Putin’s condescending reply and very successful hockey match. Just one report addressed the firing of Comey, “a known Russophobe.” (By Thursday night, the guests of one of the country’s most popular political talk shows were discussing why a “strong hand” was better for running a country than the chaotic liberal Western model.) But in general the meeting was portrayed as the massive foreign policy coup that it was: The Russians were finally received in the White House, not as pariahs to be berated and lectured, but as respected equals.