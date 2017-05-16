Mark Dormand, a 35-year-old graphic designer born and raised in Manchester, went to sleep on Monday night hoping all the sirens he heard heading toward the city’s arena signified nothing but a precaution, that the loud noise everyone seemed to be talking about had just been the sound of one of Ariana Grande’s many pink balloons bursting under the feet of her enthusiastic young fans. When Dormand awoke on Tuesday and checked his phone, he saw that friends in far-flung places already knew much more about what had happened in Manchester the night before than he did. Twenty-two people attending Grande’s Monday-night performance at Manchester Arena were killed when an improvised bomb went off in the foyer of the concert hall; among those murdered were 8-year old Saffie-Rose Roussos, who was attending the performance with her mother and older sister, 18-year-old Georgina Callander, and 26-year-old John Atkinson. Many concertgoers, including young children, remain missing; of the 59 people being treated for injuries, 12 are under the age of 16. Police identified the attacker as Salman Abedi, a 22-year-old man of Libyan descent who was born in Manchester.

“I feel kind of numb … It’s been a weirdly sunny day in Manchester—the streets are quite busy,” he told me. “It’s a weird thing to be proud of, but the blood banks are saying they have enough blood. Everyone’s being nicely defiant.” Related Story 'Terrorism Is Aimed at the People Watching' Holly Cruise, an analyst who has lived in Manchester for nine years, woke up not knowing whether it was safe to go into the office. “Waiting to hear from work if they want us to come in or work from home. Totally prepared to go to the office if allowed,” she tweeted. When she got into the office, she arrived to find a subdued atmosphere. Her colleagues were sharing what they had heard and seen the night before. In Paris, Brussels, and Berlin, these disorienting mornings may seem all too familiar. When three gunmen killed 89 people during a rock concert at Paris’s Bataclan Theater in November 2015, people woke up to find that too many of their loved ones still hadn’t returned from the night before. Then as now, people searched for the missing on the ground and online. When in March 2016 bombers struck the Brussels airport, employees woke up uncertain if they were expected to come into the office; some of those who made their way in were killed in a second bombing that hit a central metro station. As terrorist attacks hit the European continent over the past year—in Nice, Berlin, Stockholm, and St. Petersburg—Britain had remained largely unscathed. After voting to definitively break with the EU, it was as if the nation was, for a time, able to take comfort in its geographic and political isolation, to indulge in the illusion that the coming severing of ties with the continent, introducing harsher border controls, and slashing immigration, while maintaining rigorous surveillance and enforcing a controversial counter-terrorism strategy, would keep it insulated.

Of course, officials warned that the U.K. would, eventually, be targeted. In August 2014 the official threat level was raised to “severe,” meaning an attack was “highly likely”; on Tuesday evening, it was raised to “critical.” The March attack on Westminster, which killed five people, shook London. Yet its relatively limited scale and narrow, political target, allowed it to be quickly described as the attack that “security chiefs have long been preparing for”—an example of the nation’s readiness. When police thwarted a similar attack on Westminster last month, it may have seemed the country was safe. On Tuesday, authorities were quick to call the explosion a suspected terrorist attack; by mid-afternoon on Tuesday, the Islamic State had issued a statement taking responsibility for the apparent suicide bombing, the worst terrorist attack to hit the UK since the July 7, 2005, rush-hour attack on the London transport system, which killed 56 people. Observers compared the carnage to the 2015 attack on the Bataclan, both sites of the needless slaughter of young people enjoying moments of freedom and fun. Manchester is a highly multicultural city, with a large student population and the country’s largest community of Libyans. The city voted overwhelmingly to remain in the EU and has a long history of resilience and inclusion, a history that the country at-large might learn from. In 1996, the Provisional Irish Republican Army detonated a 3,300-pound bomb in the city center, leveling the heart of the city. The attack, known as the Arndale bombing, shocked the community of Mancunians, the term for those from Manchester. No one was killed, but 202 people were injured.