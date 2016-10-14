Three elections across Europe in the past week have given the European Union reasons for joy, optimism, schadenfreude—and also plenty of cause for worry. The joy came from Emmanuel Macron’s victory in Sunday’s second round presidential election in France. Although the independent centrist’s win was never really in doubt, the margin of victory—65 percent versus 35 percent for Marine Le Pen, the candidate of the far right—will buoy an EU that has been buffeted by waves of populism since the 2008 economic crisis, culminating last summer with Brexit, the U.K.’s stunning decision to leave the bloc. The EU establishment had all but publicly endorsed Macron over his rival, who had vowed a Brexit-style referendum should she win; nor did a hack late Friday of documents purportedly from Macron’s campaign—some genuine, others not—derail his campaign. The EU’s reason for optimism is the performance of German Chancellor Angela Merkel’s party in a key state election Sunday. Her center-right Christian Democratic Union (CDU) defeated the governing center-left Social Democrats (SPD) in Schleswig-Holstein. With each passing state election and poll, Merkel looks more assured of comfortably winning re-election in the fall. The 62-year-old chancellor has governed Germany since 2005; a victory would give her another four-year term and keep her in office until 2021. This didn’t seem possible a year ago, when amid the refugee crisis that had engulfed Europe and in particular Germany, it wasn’t clear if Merkel would even seek re-election. But as the Western, globalized order established after World War II appeared to crumble after Brexit and Donald Trump’s election in the U.S., Merkel was firm, doubling down not only on her decision to bring in refugees, but also on the European project, which she will now likely have to reconfigure with Macron.

The EU’s schadenfreude will stem from the U.K. Independence Party’s performance in local elections last Friday in Britain. It won just one seat—and lost 140 others, a disastrous showing that has put the party’s very existence in doubt. Nigel Farage, UKIP’s public face (and a Trump ally), has long been the EU’s bête noire, resorting to exaggerations and sometimes outright lies about the EU’s influence over the U.K., and taunting his fellow members of the European Parliament after the Brexit vote. Although UKIP presented itself as the force behind Brexit, its public pronouncements on the EU and foreigners ensured it was kept well out of the ultimately successful campaign to leave the bloc. With UKIP’s future in doubt, the EU will have something to gloat about even as it rues the U.K.’s decision to leave, and expresses skepticism about the U.K.’s future without the bloc. Six months ago, the picture looked different for the EU. The bloc was still reeling from the Brexit vote when Trump won the American presidential election, campaigning against globalization and free trade. But these concepts were fundamental pillars of the European Union, which was born as the European Coal and Steel Community in 1951, among other things to trade these commodities and ensure there would be lasting peace between France and Germany. Populism appeared to be on the rise, and in European elections scheduled for December 2016 and 2017, far-right candidates surged in polls.